The leadership of Sturdy Memorial Hospital is doing its community a distinct disservice by failing to require its employee to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Sturdy’s decision comes after the 70-member Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association last week endorsed mandatory vaccinations for hospital employees, saying it “is in the best interest of the public health and safety of patients and healthcare workers.”
“The science is clear,” the group, of which Sturdy is a member, said in a statement. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent its spread and to keep our patients, our staff, our families, and our communities safe.”
“As part of their mission, Massachusetts hospitals and health systems recognize that healthcare professionals hold a distinct responsibility to be vaccinated and endorse a statewide mandate for all hospital and health system workers to be fully vaccinated,” the statement concluded.
Sturdy’s vaccine refusal is baffling.
The hospital told The Sun Chronicle last week that it was waiting for “full FDA … approval” before deciding on a mandate.
The three vaccines now being used have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
However, most Massachusetts hospitals began requiring employee vaccinations a month ago, and last week Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems, Lifespan and Care New England, announced they will require employees to get COVID shots.
Since December, Massachusetts hospitals alone have administered more than 2 million doses of COVID vaccines, helping the Bay State to rank second in the nation for inoculations.
As of Saturday, roughly 64 percent of Massachusetts’ nearly 7 million residents were fully vaccinated, compared to just 50 percent for the rest of America.
Sturdy’s refusal to mandate employee vaccinations not only represents a public health threat to the community, but it sets a bad example.
As the state health systems association says in its endorsement, hospitals “play critical roles educating their communities about the safety, efficacy, and importance of COVID-19 vaccination.
Massachusetts ranks second in the nation for the highest rate of fully vaccinated people. Our hospitals and healthcare workers have played an essential role achieving that position.”
We believe Sturdy is abandoning its leadership role in community health care by failing to require employee vaccinations.
The hospital’s leadership can still correct this.
In earlier comments last week, Sturdy officials said they were still considering mandatory vaccinations.
We urge the hospital’s leadership to reconsider its refusal.
Assuring local residents that their community hospital is a safe place is a must during this ongoing pandemic, and the best way to do that is to require their workers to get COVID-19 shots.
