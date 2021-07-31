This summer, hundreds of area youngsters are back in the classroom, some four days a week, some five.
They are studying reading, language, STEM subjects during classes, held mostly in the morning in nearly every school district in the area.
But before you start saying, “Oh, the poor kids stuck inside on a summer day,” you might want to take a peek in one of those classrooms — they are mostly air conditioned, by the way — or talk to a teacher or student.
These are kids who, for the most part, look as though they are having fun being back with friends and teachers after a year and a half of pandemic-induced disruptions. They may not all see this as a great opportunity to get a jump on the next academic year, but that’s what school in the summer of 2021 means.
In the spring, Gov. Charlie Baker said he wanted to see a “robust” summer school program in the commonwealth’s cities and towns and between state and federal funding, millions of dollars were set aside for just that purpose.
Area school districts were diligent in seeking that money to pay staff and acquire new materials to accommodate more students than usual.
But no one talking about summer school in today’s Page 1 story by staff writer Tom Reilly would claim that these few weeks would make up for the multiple semesters of in-person learning lost over the course of 16 months.
The educators to whom we spoke said the students invited to take part in summer classes were selected based on test scores, consultations with teacher and other factors as being the ones who could most benefit from some extra classroom time.
Yes, there are kids who have to make up credits they missed out on during the regular school year, but these classes are not about catching up. They are about getting a head start.
If we learned anything about education during the pandemic, it was about the importance of in-person learning, a key part of area districts’ summer learning experience. Both educationally and socially, a computer screen — no matter how technologically advanced — is a poor substitute for real-life interactions with teachers and peers.
That’s why it will be so important to ensure that as many students and staff are back full time in the classroom in September.
And why it’s so important that the state and local districts follow the best advice from actual medical experts on the best way to keep a resurgent virus at bay. That includes vaccinations for students old enough to get them, face coverings — particularly for those who are not — and social distancing and common-sense care for everyone.
Unless we want to see another year of lost in-person learning and another season of summer school, no matter how much fun it may be.
