For many mothers and grandmothers, this Sunday will be the first time in years they will be able to enjoy Mother’s Day the way it should be.
They will gather with family to enjoy the cards, flowers and general fuss made over moms on that day.
During the pandemic that was not only unwise, it was well nigh impossible.
Children too young to be vaccinated and older people who were especially at risk from the virus could not gather to celebrate.
Sadly, the precautions mandated by the pandemic were hardest on those in nursing homes and other care facilities and their families.
Cruelest of all was the fate of those moms and grandmoms who spent their last days cut off from the comfort and contact with their nearest and dearest.
In today’s front page story, staff writer George W. Rhodes profiles one such family and its matriarch, Berta M. Pequeneza, who died earlier this year at age 90.
A native of the Azores, Pequeneza and her husband raised two sons in Attleboro.
A woman of strong Catholic faith, she made sure that they went to St. John the Evangelist Elementary School and Bishop Feehan High School. All the while she was working full time at Texas Instruments to help provide her boys with opportunities she didn’t have growing up, while also being a full-time mom.
As Rhodes points out, Pequeneza celebrated at least 48 Mother’s Days when the virus ended her life, just as it ended the lives of so many other beloved moms.
The week after she died in January, COVID cases reached the highest level ever statewide, at 132,557. It was the greatest surge in cases the state has seen.
Pequeneza suffered from dementia and was in a nursing home when she died, something her family is still getting over.
As Rhodes points out, “It was a sad day for the family who was with her at her death and it was a tough end for a devoutly religious woman, who sacrificed for the family she loved deeply.”
“It’s tough on the person and horrendous for the people around them,” her son Gabriel told Rhodes of the dementia. “I had high hopes,” he said of her virus diagnosis. “She almost made it through.”
She was a person who “never gave up,” Gabriel said.
So this Mother’s Day, let’s not only honor and cherish the mothers we still have with us, and make it an extra special one, but let’s also remember those families without a mother to honor.
They will remember them, even though there’s a empty spot at the table where mom would usually be seated as guest of honor.