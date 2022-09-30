It’s been six years since Massachusetts voters said yes to recreational marijuana.
Why is government still throwing up roadblocks for consumers and the cannabis industry?
The latest anti-pot bias surfaced at an Attleboro City Council hearing last week on a proposal to change zoning rules that restrict marijuana stores to industrial zones.
Proponents — including Nova Farms, the area’s first cannabis retailer — want to allow their businesses to operate in business or planned highway zones. In other words, on Route 1 or some other heavily commercial area where all the other stores operate.
After voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, many communities, including Attleboro, restricted the stores to industrial parks in the hopes that it would improve security and keep away neighborhood children.
But there has been no increase in criminal activity due to the legalization of marijuana, despite what some local police chiefs had predicted, and store employees are well trained to prevent children from buying pot. Indeed, marijuana stores have become part of the retail landscape; one pot shop is now open on Route 1 in North Attleboro less than a mile from the Attleboro line.
The only problem, at least in the case of Nova Farms in the Attleboro Industrial Park, has been traffic. A store of any kind, with its constant flow of vehicles, is simply not meant for an industrial park. And, as the lawyer for the cannabis store noted, it is not the best use of industrial land.
Objections raised at last week’s hearing reflected the anti-pot bias still ingrained in part of society. One dissenter feared a marijuana store could be located on Pleasant Street near a proposed homeless shelter, which could house drug addicts and alcoholics.
But there are already two liquor stores on Pleasant Street as well as restaurants that serve alcohol. Should those be shut down when the shelter opens?
This is not 1936 when “Reefer Madness,” a now laughable movie which told of high school students going mad after consuming some pot, was released. And it’s not 1978 when puffy-eyed comedians Cheech & Chong wobbled and slurred through misadventures in “Up in Smoke.”
This is 2022. Marijuana has been bought, sold and consumed in Attleboro and every local town on a daily basis for decades.
Six years ago, voters decided to legalize the activity. That made sense because cannabis, like any product, needs to be regulated for safety reasons. It would also increase government revenue and perhaps end the black market on the substance.
Attleboro, and any community that restricts marijuana retailers to industrial parks, should end these restrictions.
Treat pot shops like liquor stores and restaurants, not something that should be hidden from the public.
Doing so will improve business for the stores and make life easier for consumers.
No one should object to that.