Once upon a time, the issue was a shortage of vaccines. Soon, it may be a surplus.
But it shouldn’t be.
Over the last year, the United States — spurred on, even Democrats must admit, by the Trump Administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” — has helped introduce life-saving vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in record time.
Today, millions of Americans — from the elderly to frontline workers — approximately one third of the population have received at least one shot and are well on their way to stopping a deadly pandemic in its tracks.
Let’s be clear: These vaccines were not “rush jobs.” They were produced quickly and some were the products of new technologies but they were not done haphazardly.
Serious side effects have been few and far between. The most serious cases associated with one vaccine — the one-shot Johnson & Johnson product — have not actually been shown to have been caused by the shot. Those impacts, potentially serious blood clots, have affected six people out of more than six million shots administered, literally fewer than one in a million. It’s a risk much lower than would be incurred contracting the coronavirus.
But cases of vaccine skepticism have been on the rise. They affect not just those who refuse to get the shot but those people in unvaccinated populatins with whom they may come in contact.
According to The Associated Press, a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
The poll suggests that substantial skepticism persists more than a month and a half into a U.S. vaccination drive that has encountered few if any serious side effects.
Resistance was found to run higher among younger people, people without college degrees, Black Americans and Republicans.
Some of the objections are religious, some are historical and some are, well, ludicrous. Spolier alert: No, Bill Gates will not be able to track your movements with a microchip injected into you with the vaccine. Why you think Bill Gates would care where you are at any one time is a question you must answer for yourself.
So far, residents of Massachusetts have not reacted with that brand of paranoia. In fact, after a bumpy rollout of the vaccination program, they have embraced the vaccines when and where they can get them.
As of April 15, 27.5 percent or 1,916,830 of the state’s 6,964,382 residents had been fully vaccinated, staff writer George W. Rhodes found in his Weekend Edition story today.
We think most of them would agree with the young woman quoted in today’s story. “I want to travel and enjoy my life,” she told our reporter.
And that means others will be able to as well.
If everyone gets the shot when it’s their turn, the day when that’s possible will come all the sooner.
