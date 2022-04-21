In his nearly eight years in office, Gov. Charlie Baker has often earned our praise.
What we admire about him most, perhaps, has been his willingness to stand up to former President Donald Trump and his followers.
Baker, a Republican, left his ballot blank in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, rather than vote for the divisive GOP nominee.
Baker harshly criticized the Trump administration’s policy during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the weeks after the 2020 election as the president sought to overturn the results rather than focus on the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases.
Baker condemned Trump’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 mob riot on the Capitol, saying it was clearly the result of Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud. “For four years, a man who won three states in 2016 by less than a combined total of 78,000 votes — that no one questioned at the time — has repeatedly questioned the validity of the American electoral process,” the governor said the day after the insurrection. “As recently as September, he would not commit to a peaceful transfer of power, one of the most fundamental hallmarks of American democracy, if he lost the election. Since the election, he’s routinely referred to it as a fraud and a fake. After he stoked the flames of outrage for weeks leading up to the events of yesterday, he refused to adequately prepare the U.S. Capitol for the possibility of violence and left it nearly defenseless.”
Baker did this despite repeated taunts from Trump and his acolytes that the governor was a RINO — Republican In Name Only.
That’s why Baker’s latest move has us scratching our head.
The governor appeared Wednesday as the “special guest” of Thomas Hodgson as the Bristol County sheriff kicks off his re-election campaign.
This is the same Thomas Hodgson who served as honorary chairman of Trump’s 2020 Massachusetts campaign, who supported the former president’s bogus claims about election fraud following the Jan. 6 attack and who offered to send inmates to the Mexican border to assist Trump’s plan to build a wall between the two countries.
In addition, Hodgson has routinely mistreated inmates, particularly at a detention center on prison grounds for undocumented immigrant detainees.
Perhaps the governor and the sheriff share common ground on a tougher immigration policy in Massachusetts.
In the 2010 campaign, Baker criticized former governor Deval Patrick for not taking a strong enough stand against undocumented immigrants who ended up in the state. After winning the 2014 election, Baker reversed a Patrick administration prohibiting State Police from detaining undocumented immigrants.
Baker has also been the leading critic of a current bill which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a license.
We understand why Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, a moderate Republican who is seeking to succeed Baker, is backing Hodgson. He needs the vote of every Republican and centrist independent he can get if he hopes to win this fall.
But in eight months, Baker will be a private citizen.
He needs the support of no one, especially the Trump wing of his party.
During that time, he should be trying to rid the Republican party of radical Trumpers, not give his blessing to one of the former president’s biggest cheerleaders.
Doing so is not only disappointing, it tarnishes his legacy.