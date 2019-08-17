Years ago, a popular story made the rounds. (Yes, stories circulated even in pre-internet days, but much more slowly.)
It concerned what may or may not have been an authentic document outlining the obligations for school teachers in the early years of the last century.
Along with admonitions to avoid such occasions of vice as smoking, drinking and pool halls, these “rules” included admonitions that teachers had to supply their own scuttle of coal if they expected to keep those one-room school houses warm.
What a caution! Good thing we don’t expect the highly trained members of the teaching profession to take on such obligations now — at least that’s what the inside joke of the story seemed to imply.
Flash forward a few years. In a story in The New York Times, 94 percent of teachers reported paying for school supplies out of their own pockets — with no reimbursement — for the 2014-’15 school year.
“It’s almost expected, especially in the summer months creeping up into September,” one teacher told the newspaper. “It’s just something we kind of naturally do.”
Naturally.
But it’s an indication of how little we as a society esteem the teaching profession that such efforts are needed to keep education functioning.
As we approach the opening of the school year in the area, our front page story this week looks at the problems many school systems around the country have in hiring and retaining qualified faculty.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes found in talking to local school officials, Massachusetts, and The Sun Chronicle area in particular, are in pretty good shape as far as filling up teacher slots with licensed and qualified candidates.
And, officials report, all area districts are retaining more teachers than the statewide average of 87.5 percent, although a couple are just barely above that number.
The picture in the rest of the United States is not quite so rosy.
To cite one example noted in today’s story, California needed to hire 24,000 new teachers for the year 2017-2018, but only got about 16,000 applications, and 4,000 of those came from out of state.
It’s not too surprising that filling teaching slots is a challenge.
For one thing, women, who once made up the vast majority of the teaching job force, now have many more options to put their educations to use.
And people with training in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) can most likely find better paying options than teaching in public schools.
That’s why it’s all the more important that those individuals who do choose to make educating our children their life’s work are given the respect they deserve.
And perhaps we could chip in for a scuttle of coal.
