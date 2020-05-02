Many years ago — in the heady days of very big hair — a shampoo company made a name for itself with a stunningly simple idea.
If everyone who used its product and liked it spread the word to a small circle then its fame — and profits — would grow exponentially.
It converted this idea into one of the advertising industry’s most iconic taglines.
“They told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on, and so on and so on ...”
Fast forward from the 1970s, and that is how contact tracing works.
Along with testing and the — still far off — development of an effective vaccine, contact tracing is an absolutely crucial element in stemming the course of the coronvirus pandemic.
Every person who tests positive for the virus has to provide a list of uninfected persons with whom they have had contact. Then each one of those persons has to be called to find out their contacts.
And so on, and so on ...
Gov. Charlie Baker has implored state residents to cooperate if they’re reached by a state team of roughly 1,000 callers that has made contact with some 5,000 residents over the past month, adding that “now, obviously the really tough stuff begins” as the tracers work to reach more people by phone.
“If you see ‘MA COVID TEAM’ come up on your phone, please pick it up,” the governor has asked. “Please take the call and provide the relevant information to the caller.”
How vital is contact tracing to controlling the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes?
In today’s front page story, staff writer George W. Rhodes quotes this from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, and one of the nation’s premier schools of public health:
“In order to save lives, reduce COVID-19’s burden on our healthcare system, ease strict social distancing measures, and confidently make progress toward returning to work and school, the United States must implement a robust and comprehensive system to identify all COVID-19 cases and trace all close contacts of each identified case,” the study said.
Locally, that work is being carried out by dozens of public health nurses — including school nurses who have no students to take care of at the moment — who are tackling an immense statistical task, but one that is vital.
In addition, some of these health care professionals, like the group that calls itself North Nurses, are fielding calls from an anxious public on a Coronavirus Info Line that is providing genuine medical information and countering rumors.
If you didn’t already have enough reasons to thank a nurse, here’s another.
And when you thank them, you might ask two friends to do so as well. And so on, and so on, and so on ...
