We commend the local officials who have banded together in an effort to establish a coronavirus test site in Attleboro.
Officials have yet to identify the site and approval is still needed from the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, but state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said it could open as soon as this week.
The site comes after several weeks of pleas by the area’s legislative delegation and other officials to bring a free Stop the Spread site in Attleboro, a request that was repeatedly rejected.
The local officials note that there are 23 communities with Stop the Spread sites, including the Southeastern Massachusetts cities of Brockton, Fall River and New Bedford, which have multiple centers. However, all of those sites are at least a half hour ride away from Attleboro, and there is no public transportation to them.
With no assistance coming from the state, officials decided to start their own with the help of Manet Community Health Center Inc., a non-profit with experience in setting up test sites. Besides identifying the site, the officials have recruited a potential pool of medical volunteers to staff it.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said the city will chip in some of the $1.3 million in federal coronavirus aid it has left from the Cares Act to fund the testing site. Officials are hoping that the state will also contribute to the costs once the plan is approved.
Hawkins said he expects most people who get tested will have insurance, but for those who don’t, the costs will be picked up by the program.
Officials label this area a “testing desert” and say the need has grown acute in recent months as cases of COVID-19 reach record highs.
According to the latest figures released from the state, all 10 communities served by The Sun Chronicle are in the coronavirus red zone, meaning they are at most risk of getting the disease. About 200 residents of the area have died from the disease since it was first reported in March.
“If it were to come tomorrow it wouldn’t be soon enough,” Hawkins said. “We need to do it now. This is a crisis.”
Hawkins said it’s also hoped that the testing site will transition to a vaccination site once vaccines become available to the general public.
Besides Hawkins and Heroux, Attleboro resident Lisa Nelson, a former aide to U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, has been instrumental in the effort. In addition, state Sens. Paul Feeney and Becca Rausch, state Rep. Steven Howitt and Betty Poirier, a recently-retired state representative, have all contributed to the effort.
Everyone locally and across America want this insidious disease brought under control as soon as possible, and a big first step is getting as many people tested as possible.
After the jarring political dysfunction we have witnessed in Washington, it’s heartening to know that there are government officials working together, across party lines, to do what’s right for the people.
We commend their response to this call for action and hope Attleboro’s homegrown Stop the Spread is effective in halting the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.