For decades, Texas Instruments was the area’s largest employer, with roughly 6,000 workers spread out over 23 buildings at its sprawling plant off Pleasant Street in Attleboro. The company was vital to the local economy.
It was also, unfortunately, exposing thousands of workers to cancer.
From 1952 to 1981, the site focused on producing enriched uranium foils for the U.S. military. By the early 21st century, workers at TI and other nuclear facilities in the United States were found to have exceedingly high rates of cancer and other ailments.
Congress recognized this and established the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program. Nuclear workers found to have been exposed to uranium could be compensated up to $400,000 and have access to a variety of medical resources.
The intentions were great, the execution terrible. Claims by workers at TI’s Attleboro plant were frequently denied or never submitted due to the high burden of proof.
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, then just a 32-year-old freshman congressman, took up the TI workers’ cause, getting both the company and government bureaucracy to cooperate more fully to help people only trying to do their job.
For this and other acts over the past eight years, we thank Joe Kennedy, who is leaving his seat after attempting, unsuccessfully, to oust incumbent Sen. Edward Markey.
As scion of perhaps the nation’s most famous political family, expectations were high for Kennedy when he was elected in 2012 to succeed Barney Frank and represent the Attleboro area and the rest of the Fourth Congressional District. He did that by not only performing constituency work like the TI effort, but by displaying a quiet but firm voice of reason in a time when loud rage was most often heard.
“To my constituents back home, in the Fourth: I am so grateful for the trust you put in me,” he said Wednesday during his farewell speech to the House. “My proudest moments were when you allowed me to bring your voice into this chamber. When I could carry what you felt in Taunton or Attleboro or Fall River or Milford to this floor.”
Though a deep blue Democratic liberal, Kennedy sought to reach across the aisle to work on such issues as expanding STEM education for underserved students, ending discrimination in health care and bringing down monthly energy bills.
Most of all, Kennedy radiated optimism, for the district he represented and for the nation as a whole. This was on full display during his farewell speech.
“Our arc isn’t clean, but it is clear: Each generation expands the definition of WE,” he said. “We suffer setbacks. We get pushed off-track and sometimes can’t feel the progress. We fight amongst ourselves. But still – generation after generation – we expand. Our future is big and bright, but it will take everything and everyone to reach it.”
On Jan. 3, Kennedy officially steps down, to be succeeded by Democrat Jake Auchincloss of Newton.
He will have big shoes to fill.
