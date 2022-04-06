We’ve seen some terrible news lately.
There’s the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disturbing images of civilian bodies strewn about the streets.
There’s the squeeze of inflation, best symbolized when we pull into a gas station and pay prices not seen before.
And with the latest COVID variant on the rise, there’s the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic still looming over us, threatening not just our health but any chance of a normal life.
But not all news is bad.
There’s Axel’s tale, a story that reassures us that there are very good people among us and that sometimes there are truly happy endings.
The story did not start that way.
A Chihuahua, just a few weeks old, was abandoned in late February as a heavy snowstorm struck and temperatures plunged. When an animal shelter volunteer found him in a crate on Draper Avenue, he had been there nearly two days, weighed barely over a pound and was dehydrated.
North Attleboro Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara nursed the puppy, named Axel, back to good health while Julie Lowe, a town police officer, tracked down and arrested the owner, Dominique A. Scott, 24, of Pawtucket, who has pleaded innocent to a felony charge of cruelty to animals.
Camara offered Axel for adoption, and people opened their hearts.
More than 500 applied, including residents of Quebec, Oregon, Florida and much of the Northeast.
In the end, Camara decided to award Axel to Lowe, a dog owner who has been taking the Chihuahua to the police station where he has bonded with officers.
“Officer Lowe’s understanding and patience (are) everything an animal needs from its owner,” Camara said.
But Axel will not be Lowe’s pet.
He will be North Attleboro’s community mascot.
The 17-week-old puppy has already appeared at children’s books events at the police station and Richards Memorial Library. He will be part of the April 20 Spring Fling, a downtown festival that has drawn thousands. Regular appearances at the library events are also in the works.
In addition, Axel will provide comfort at the police station to children and adults who have experienced a traumatic situation.
As they have in Ukraine, pictures best tell a story. The joy that Axel brings is on display in a front-page photo taken by The Sun Chronicle’s Mark Stockwell. In it, North Attleboro Police Officer Kevin Silvestri is holding Axel, beaming like a young boy on Christmas morning.
We applaud the rescue work led by Camara, the compassion shown by Lowe in tracking down a suspect and accepting the responsibility of Axel’s well-being and the wisdom of the North Attleboro Police Department in recognizing the puppy’s value as a community ambassador.
“They give you comfort and understanding and they are so forgiving,” Camara said of dogs. “That’s what the world needs now, patience and understanding. Axel is the community pup to do that.”
We agree and are pleased to see this story has a happy ending.