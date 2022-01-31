If this is the end, has anyone created more indelible memories than Tom Brady?
Has anyone more tightly bound a region around a common cause — OUR New England Patriots — than the greatest quarterback of all time?
And has anyone accomplished so much while always carrying himself with such class and dignity?
No, there has been no one like Tom Brady.
There are so many accomplishments, besides the six Super Bowl titles, that deserve our thanks.
For starters, Tom Brady has been a role model.
Every NFL team wanted no part of the Californian out of the University of Michigan in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth rounds of the 1999 NFL draft.
The Patriots finally gambled on the slow-footed, slightly flabby QB, and promptly made him a fourth-stringer.
But Tom Brady is the exemplar of the self-made man. He worked harder than anyone, spent more time watching video and doing whatever was needed to improve.
By his second season, he was the backup quarterback, and when star QB Drew Bledsoe suffered a serious injury early in the 2000 season, Brady stepped in — and never surrendered the job for more than two decades.
He’s the example every parent, every coach, every teacher should use when telling children they can make their dreams come true if they work hard enough at it.
And he’s done without a hint of a real scandal. We are confident that Brady’s four-game suspension for allegedly deflating footballs will look foolish when gridiron historians look back on it.
Tom Brady deserves thanks for exhibiting amazing resilience and grace under pressure.
He led 47 last-minute touchdown drives, including 16 in the playoffs.
The most memorable and important of those came in overcoming a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Tom Brady deserves praise for his durability.
He has reshaped his body so that he avoided serious injury all but once in 22 seasons.
After moving on to Tampa Bay two years ago, he won a seventh Super Bowl ring at the age of 43 and this season led the NFL in passing yards at age 44. He may even win a fourth MVP trophy.
Tom Brady deserves thanks for all the joy he’s brought to New England.
Blue number 12 jerseys have grown ubiquitous across the region for the past two decades. Those jerseys unite New England men, women and children of all ethnicities, all income levels, all religions in support of a team that achieved unprecedented success.
After a history of mediocrity, Brady-led Patriots played in nine Super Bowls, winning six. For the majority of New Englanders, Sundays in fall and early winter meant one thing — watching Tom Brady and company vanquish another opponent.
Locally, we thank Tom Brady for bringing fame to Foxboro. Indeed, Foxboro is nearly as synonymous with football as Green Bay.
That wasn’t necessarily the case just before Brady’s arrival. Owner Robert Kraft had tried to move the Patriots, most notably to Hartford, Conn., before settling on returning to Foxboro.
It’s safe to say that Brady’s tenure has cemented Foxboro as the home of the Patriots for the foreseeable future.
Brady’s career may not really be over. After reports Saturday that he would retire, other news outlets said that he had not yet decided.
But if this is the end, Tom Brady deserves all the praise he gets.
He deserves to move on from football to whatever he wants, even if that just means spending time with his family.
And he deserves the thanks of local fans for bringing unparalleled success and joy to the region.
Years from now, we can say with pride that the greatest quarterback of all time was Tom Brady — and he played right here in our backyard.