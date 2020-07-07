For nearly 50 years, going to McCoy Stadium to watch the Pawtucket Red Sox play the great game of baseball has been part of why living in the Attleboro area is so special.
That’s why it was especially sad to hear that, with the Minor League season officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PawSox’ time in our neck of New England is over.
Next season, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox will be moving into brand new Polar Park in Worcester.
But everybody who has been to McCoy — and that’s just about anyone around here who has raised a sports-loving kid — has memories to savor.
Maybe you were there in 1974 when outfielder Jim Rice showed why he would someday be in the Hall of Fame, batting .337 for the PawSox. Or seven years later when another Hall-of-Famer, Wade Boggs, batted .335 while finishing a close second for the International League batting title.
Perhaps you were among the few fans there that cold night in April 1981 when the PawSox faced the Rochester Red Wings, playing until after 4 a.m. when the game was called after 32 innings. More likely, you may have been in attendance in June when the game was resumed and the PawSox won in the 33rd inning, ending the longest game in baseball history.
Or maybe you were there in July 1982 when Mark “The Bird” Fidrych squared off against soon-to-be Yankees ace Dave Righetti, drawing what was believed to be one of the biggest crowds in McCoy’s history.
You may have been at McCoy in early 1984 when Roger Clemens, fresh off the campus of the University of Texas, pitched for the PawSox. Or watched future American League MVP Mo Vaughn slug 22 home runs in 1990.
Maybe you were in the crowd in 2013 and 2014 when the PawSox won a pair of International League Championships in two years.
Or maybe not.
But going to McCoy to see the PawSox was a must-do summer outing for so many Attleboro area families.
Part of it was the family atmosphere longtime owner Ben Mondor maintained.
Ticket and concession prices were always reasonable, parking was free and there was plenty of side entertainment if the game got a little slow.
Kids just loved a summer night at McCoy, whether it was singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” on the drive there, devouring the melted ice cream in the small plastic baseball helmets, chanting “We want a hit” or collecting autographs by lowering an empty soda bottle in front of the dugout.
And there’s something special about taking in America’s pastime, then watching fireworks explode over the diamond on a warm summer night.
Sadly, PawSox fans were unable to properly say goodbye when this last season at McCoy was officially canceled.
But fans will always have nearly half a century of memories that will surely come rushing back every time they hear “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
