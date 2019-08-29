And another time-honored local event succumbs to the pressures of an age that has neither the time or tolerance for those traditions.
The annual Lees Pond Festival, put on by the South Attleboro Lions Club for some 30 years won’t be returning to the South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Park this September.
Organizers of the event said attendance and revenue have been down in recent years and it was no longer a viable money-making event for the Lions, who use the money to support the organization’s various charitable causes, including eye research.
Even non-profit organizations, of course, have to bring in more money than they spend, but one of the features of the festival was its low cost — a particular attraction for the parents of young children anxious, if not desperate, for something to keep the youngsters amused on a late summer weekend.
As The Sun Chronicle noted in our coverage of last year’s festival: “With no cost for parking, and less than $10 for tickets for hamburgers and cheeseburgers — the hot dogs were free while they lasted — many families have found their way back to the festival ... each year.”
At the festival, the sounds of various bands — live music was always a feature — mixed with the scents of freshly-grilled food as dozens of parents and children would stroll from the face-painting tables to the pony rides or check out the Attleboro police cruisers on display in a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere.
Last year, for our story on what would prove to be the last festival, we reported that one dad had a plate of nachos and cheese in his hand while his 5-year-old son ate from a box of popcorn. “I’m having a great time,” he told our reporter. “The community gets together and has a good time.”
In addition to the food and the music, the festival provided support for the city’s Big Read program. Some 60 copies of last year’s book, “Five Skies,” by Ron Carlson’s were gone before the festival was two hours old, we noted.
As casual and laid back as it might seem, such an event takes organization.
Ken Benoit and his wife Karen, who spent the majority of their year planning the festival for the Lions, deserve the community’s thanks for their efforts over the years, as does the South Attleboro Lions Club, which made the festival a part of the city’s cultural life for three decades.
The end of the Lees Pond Festival will leave a hole that won’t be easy to fill.
