Thirty-one candidates took out nomination papers for this fall’s election in Attleboro.
They are already winners in our eyes.
They are showing a level of civic engagement few want to or dare to take on today because running for public office is a huge commitment. The candidates will have to spend hours away from their families, battle their nerves on a public stage and, quite possibly, escape the wrath of gutless anonymous social media trolls.
It takes courage. We congratulate them for investing so heavily in their community.
Hard-fought races were once taken for granted in Attleboro.
The 1971 election stands as the city’s pinnacle of civic engagement. Voters also had decisions to make up and down the ballot, including a contest for mayor between South Attleboro lawyer Thomas Leedham and electric utility employee Raymond Macomber.
Twenty-one of the 23 positions were contested, the exceptions being city clerk and one ward city council post, a sharp contrast to this year when 14 incumbents face no opposition. In all, 49 candidates were on the ballot in 1971.
Voters also had to decide on three ballot questions, including a hotly-debated referendum to form a commission to review and revise the 1914 city charter.
Adding to the enthusiasm was the youth vote. That year was the first that people under the age of 21 were eligible to vote, and nearly 800 had registered prior to election day.
Macomber took the mayoral contest, but he was not the only winner that night.
Elected to the nine-member charter commission were an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old.
But here’s the most remarkable fact about the 1971 Attleboro election: 76.3 percent of the voters — nearly 11,000 of the 14,146 who were registered — went to the polls on a rain-soaked day.
To put that in perspective, the turnout for the 2020 presidential election — which was the subject of much anticipation and debate — was 72 percent. And those voters had the advantage of early and mail-in ballots.
It is disappointing that there will be no contest for mayor this year, which we hope will not drag down turnout. But incumbent Cathleen DeSimone is just five months into her term, and potential candidates might want more time to size up a run against her.
It is also disappointing that, barring a write-in campaign, 14 officials will be re-elected without opposition.
Is it because voters approve of what they have been doing or is the electorate just indifferent? We fear the latter.
Showing no indifference are the 31 candidates who took out nomination papers.
We hope city voters reward them with a heavy turnout this November.