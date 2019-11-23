Those elementary school Thanksgiving pageants have a lot to answer for.
How many trees were sacrificed to produce all those colored construction paper Pilgrim hats and Native American headdresses? All to tell a comforting narrative of grateful English settlers and humble Wampanoag sitting down in peace to a feast of turkey, squash and pumpkin pie?
Hey, pass the cranberry sauce, Squanto.
Modern historians have cast doubt over the years on many of the details of one of our most cherished national founding myths.
For one, there’s considerable dispute over where the “first Thanksgiving” took place. Plymouth Rock and all that notwithstanding, there’s a pretty strong argument made by Virginia, where there are records of a Thanksgiving feast in 1619, a year before the Mayflower arrived off Cape Cod while trying to find land before the onboard beer supply gave out.
An even if we accept Plymouth Gov. William Bradford’s account of a somewhat later harvest celebration, there are some experts who claim there’s no evidence the menu even included turkey!
And yet...
There are aspects of that first Thanksgiving story that persist because we think it tells something about the people we want to be.
What is beyond dispute is that at least some of the passengers on the Mayflower (not everyone on board was a “Pilgrim”) were fleeing religious persecution and were willing to leave all they had known and loved and risk a hazardous journey to a strange land to worship God as they saw fit. Others simply wished for a better life than was offered at home. The trials didn’t end when they reached the New World. At least half the company perished from hunger, cold and disease that first winter.
Those who survived did not despair, however. They thanked God for their survival — and spared some appreciation for the local native peoples who had helped them get through those first harsh months.
They celebrated their good fortune eventually by calling on the harvest home celebrations they had known in England, and even invited the neighbors.
Is it any wonder that this most American of holidays still appeals to newcomers to this land?
Like the Pilgrims, they have taken a chance on America, bringing their own hopes, dreams and talents. And, like those early settlers, they bring a taste of their own family and ethnic traditions and cuisine.
Egg rolls instead of creamed corn? Why not? Green plantain stuffing for the turkey? Sure.
Thankful to be in a country where so many traditions blend so flavorfully? Yes, and thank you.
And happy Thanksgiving.
