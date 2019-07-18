Jewelry maker, high-tech hub, bedroom community, sure. But center for the arts? Attleboro? Maybe not so much.
We leave that to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield or — if you want real spectacle — Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Now Mayor Paul Heroux would like to see that change. And he thinks that he has the right venue for the enterprise.
According to a recent story by staff writer George W. Rhodes, the mayor would like to dedicate a portion of the city’s newly acquired Highland Park (the former Highland Country Club) as an outdoor space for artists.
“The idea behind this is to have things like performing arts in the spring, summer, and fall,” the mayor said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “Performing arts would include dance, voice, musicals, and plays. This would add a lot of value to Attleboro in terms of what we have to offer as a community.”
All this is still at the very preliminary stages and the mayor has reached out to performing arts teachers in the city’s schools to help formulate the plans. (The new Attleboro High School, soon to rise near the Highland site, would be one of the users of the venue.)
Sadly, the new facility probably won’t include a band shell structure, such as the city could once boast of at Capron Park. (Think a vest-pocket sized version of the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston.) According to one expert the mayor consulted, the skills to erect such a structure have been lost.
Even so, the price tag for the kind of venue the mayor has envisioned could approach $1 million, even while the city works on the $260 million high school project, the most expensive single endeavor in the city’s history. The mayor hopes that grants will be available to help with the costs for the arts project.
The project has already sparked some mild backlash from Heroux’s sole opponent in this year’s mayoral race, city council Vice President Heather Porreca, who has opined that while an outdoor center for the performing arts might be a nice thing to have, Attleboro — with budget issues in the public schools and fire department — has more pressing priorities.
That may be so, and that’s a debate to have as part of the overall issue of how best to exploit the space at Highland Park. But we would hate to think that a move to promote the arts — and make Attleboro a more attractive place for them — would always have to take a back seat to any other consideration.
We, along with the rest of the Attleboro community, look forward to seeing what the final form of the mayor’s proposal may take.
We hope it won’t simply become a political football, but in an election year that may be too much to expect.
In any event, it seems the drama has already begun.
