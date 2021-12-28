The coronavirus pandemic has done more than cause millions to get sick and taken the lives of more than 800,000 Americans.
Since March 2020, the pandemic has severely disrupted the economy, put a stranglehold on the supply chain, set back the education of millions of students and created turmoil for nearly all families.
There’s one other problem it has caused — but there’s something you can do about this one.
The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood and is stepping up calls for donations.
“This is the biggest challenge that I’ve seen in my 30 years in the business,” Chris Hrouda, the president of biomedical services at the American Red Cross, told the New York Times recently.
Donations of blood typically decline at this time of year when holiday parties, wintry weather, seasonal illnesses, travel, and school and college breaks lead to lower donor turnout. But the Red Cross said this month’s national supply had dipped to levels that it has not seen in 10 years; instead of a normal three-day supply, the organization has struggled to maintain a single day’s worth.
There’s a good chance you’ve never donated blood, but we encourage you to consider it now.
Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets, largely due to health restrictions. Many of those eligible don’t bother so only about 3 percent of age-eligible people donate blood annually.
To make matters worse, demand for blood has grown as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic show up with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions, Red Cross officials said.
In addition, blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished.
We urge anyone able to donate blood — especially those who have not given before — to roll up their sleeves and help others. Giving blood is not difficult and only takes about an hour of time.
You must weigh at least 110 pounds and be feeling healthy at the time you plan to donate.
In Massachusetts, you are eligible at age 17, 16 with parental consent. There are additional weight requirements for donors 18 and younger and all high school donors.
Make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Finally, consider these facts from the Red Cross:
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
One donation can potentially save up to three lives.
We urge all healthy adults to roll up their sleeve and contribute to this life-saving effort.
