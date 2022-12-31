Each year, as we bid farewell to the old and look, oftentimes with trepidation, to the new year, we often express our hope for the same things: Peace on earth, love for each other and global unity.
It’s lovely to hope, but somewhat unrealistic on a world-wide level. Lofty hope is better than none but when approaching hope, perhaps it is best done in slivers, small, bite-sized manageable pieces.
Sure, COVID appears on the wane, except it doesn’t. It’s still making many sick and killing people worldwide, just not in the numbers it did the past few years. But we can hope for keeping the virus at bay simply by getting vaccinations or boosters and spreading the word in a non-threatening way to those who still resist.
The war in Ukraine is horrific and unnerving and seemingly out of our hopeful reach to help. But help we can, through donations of money or goods, or simple letters of support, as millions do via agencies like the International Rescue Committee, the Ukrainian Red Cross, Vostok SOS and many others. Also simply flying a Ukrainian flag or wearing the embattled country’s colors is a sign of solidarity to share.
And, let’s hope we can find it in us to put aside the political divisions that have been eating this nation from the inside. When you think of it, is it really worth losing a cherished friend, or even family member for a political leader’s policies, thoughts or undertakings — for someone you don’t even know?
And try to resist getting swept up in the manic atmosphere that is often part of the season. When you find yourself self-pressurizing from the demands of the holidays or the quest to follow through on New Year’s resolutions, set aside time to relax and not fret about seasonal trivialities of the past few weeks, such as your failure to send someone a Christmas card, get the perfect gift, or your lack of concrete New Year’s Eve plans. Simply put, be good to yourself.
This time of year isn’t the happiest of times for many and can be hard on those who have experienced loss of loved ones, opportunities or health. There’s no shame in sadness that often comes as we bid farewell to the old year; it is best acknowledged and recognized, letting the emotions play through, allowing the feeling to happen.
Overworked expressions like “Better days are coming” may seem like pandering, if not outright condescending, but looking for the good in those days ahead will help you recognize it when it comes.
Perhaps replace old traditions with new ones like writing a letter to lost loved ones and reading them aloud during a New Year’s gathering, encouraging others to do the same. Embracing memories, happy or sad, in a communal setting can do wonders for the soul.
‘Tis the season for many things — including looking for the good in the littlest of things, the sound of a child’s laugh, the brilliant colors of a spectacular sunrise or sunset, or simply walking outside to breathe the cold winter air and cherish being alive.
And therein is the greatest gift we can give ourselves for the New Year — gratitude. It works wonders and doesn’t cost a thing.