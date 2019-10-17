We would like to congratulate Christopher MacKenzie on his selection as the next chief of police of the town of Seekonk.
We’d also like to wish him luck.
MacKenzie, a Walpole resident, has served as a lieutenant and patrol commander in that town’s police department before being named deputy chief and second in command in September 2015.
That’s plenty of relevant experience and he may well need it. MacKenzie would be the fifth person to hold the title of chief in Seekonk since 2006, when Vito Scotti resigned after a sometimes tumultuous tenure that included several investigations, including questions about the validity of police exams.
His successor, Ron Charron, a veteran Seekonk officer, resigned somewhat abruptly after seven years in the job, simply saying “it was time to move on.”
He rather pointedly told The Sun Chronicle at the time, ““There are some things I will miss and some things I won’t,” Charron said. “It’s certainly the officers that work here who will be missed.”
He was replaced in turn by Craig Mace, a widely respected law enforcement professional, also from the ranks, whose tenure nevertheless began under something of a cloud after his selection was made without the search process most cities and towns follow in filling such a high-profile and sensitive position as police chief, as The Sun Chronicle noted in an editorial at the time.
The news that the job was going to Mace was made following a secret meeting by selectmen the week before.
Mace’s tenure was relatively uncontroversial, and he was able to expand the department’s budget and personnel and upgrade its technology.
When he stepped down after five years, selectmen chose another department veteran but with less happy results.
Frank John resigned in June, just over half a year after being sworn in, following months of speculation in town about why he wasn’t actually working as chief.
John had been placed on administrative leave in early March and an investigation of an unspecified situation was conducted by town officials.
It’s never been revealed what the investigation was about, or what its conclusions were.
As the new chief, and the first outside hire in many years, MacKenzie comes in with the ability to make a fresh start for the Seekonk PD.
Seekonk, with a population of just over 14,000, is in many ways a typical New England small town, but it’s also traversed by major highways and abuts larger communities with typical urban issues and needs a strong, focused, modern law enforcement agency to maintain public safety.
We hope Chief MacKenzie, with the cooperation of the town’s political leaders, can deliver that.
