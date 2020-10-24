In a year that should be seeing the celebration of a landmark in women’s rights, many women are fearful.
It was just a century ago that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, giving women the right to vote.
“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
Those few words overturned centuries of disenfranchisement for women but only marked the first stage in the struggle for equality.
It would take years for women to gain access to educational opportunities beyond the genteel confines of “women’s colleges.”
(Those schools, like Norton’s Wheaton College, of course, would eventually become leaders in preparing women to take on challenging roles in government, business and the professions.)
There would be more struggles — even as more opportunities opened — for equal pay, for the possibility of advancement, for access to quality child care and family leave.
And for many years the “women’s vote” was discounted by politicians as something that would simply follow their husbands’ lead or go to the candidate with the most winning smile.
Yes, there are “women’s issues.” But, as gradually became clear, they were not always what the supposedly savvy strategists thought they were.
As Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne notes in her front page story on women voters in today’s Weekend Edition, one academic points out that, for good or ill, society traditionally places family responsibilities like education, childcare and health on women. And women are motivated to vote because they directly see the impact politics has on their households
Gradually, even local government has seen that impact, with women mayors (Attleboro has had two) and enough “selectwomen” in area towns that several have dropped the antiquated term “Board of Selectmen” for the more accurate (if inelegant) term “Select Board.”
There’s no better example of that than the matriarch of female political leaders in the area, state Rep. Elizabeth “Betty” Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who is stepping down this year after a 20-year career on Beacon Hill.
“Women now play a huge role in politics. They’re in leadership and on committees,” Poirier told Canne. “I think all of them are thoughtful and educated and dedicated to what they do, regardless of their points of view or how we may differ.”
But now many worry that those hard-won gains may be rolled back, that in the wake of protest, misogyny is resurgent and court decisions put many rights in peril.
We think the opposite is likely true. Considering the strength of the women’s vote and how far women voters have come, we think it’s their opponents who should be worried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.