Look up the definition of sheriff in the dictionary and you’ll find: “An elected officer in a county who is responsible for keeping the peace.”
“Keeping the peace” in no way describes Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Hodgson’s tough-guy bluster has gained him attention across the country. He has advocated putting inmates to work in chain gangs and sending Bristol County detainees to the Mexico border help build President Donald Trump’s wall. He testified before Congress that elected officials in sanctuary cities should be arrested if they seek to protect immigrants.
Although Bristol County voters will have no say on his future until the 2022 election, action can be taken now to curb his violent impulses toward immigrant detainees based on a May 1 incident at the county jail in North Dartmouth.
According to a report by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, tensions rose in the jail over testing detainees for COVID-19. As a result, officers, led by Hodgson, deployed unmuzzled police dogs on detainees, a direct violation of the contracts the sheriff’s office has with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.
In addition, officers used an excessive amount of pepper spray and pepper-ball projectiles, Healey’s report said.
The report says “so much pepper spray was used that two detainees were taken to the hospital with symptoms of respiratory distress,” while a third had to be revived.
“Perhaps most shocking,” the report reads, “the detainee who required emergency chest compressions was not taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.” He was “instead placed in solitary confinement.”
Healey’s report concluded that Hodgson’s office used excessive force and acted with callous disregard for the well-being of detainees, and thus violated their civil rights.
The attorney general gave Hodgson a chance to change, recommending he adopt enhanced policies and robust training to enable his office to continue as ICE agents. Doing so will enhance the safety of the detainees but his own staff, Healey later told reporters.
If he fails to do that, her report urges the federal government to terminate its two contracts with Hodgson’s office.
With typical bravado, Hodgson called the report politically motivated. (Hodgson is a Republican and staunch supporter of President Trump while Healey is a liberal Democrat.)
“It’s about halfway down the sewer pipe,” he said of the report.
While Hodgson may cry politics and profess his innocence, he’s done nothing to show he followed the rules at the May 1 incidence.
A second investigation, by the state Senate, found that Hodgson broke the law by blocking state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz’s access to the jail the day after the incident.
While Healey did review video evidence from the incident, he has refused to make any videos public, despite a pending lawsuit from the ACLU of Massachusetts and pleas from this newspaper and other news organizations.
It’s time this behavior stopped.
We urge the administration of President-elect Joe Biden to end its two contracts with Hodgson’s office because he has demonstrated he cannot be trusted to protect immigrant detainees’ civil rights.
And in 2022, we urge Bristol County voters to oust Hodgson from office.
This is one sheriff who has shown he cannot keep the peace.
