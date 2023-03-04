The Sun Chronicle’s decision to cancel the comic strip “Dilbert” this past week is not the result of a “cancel culture” that people like Elon Musk and others claim.
Rather it is exactly how free speech should work.
“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams spoke, as is his right.
We were appalled, as is our right.
We decided not to provide an audience for Adams and his beliefs, which is also our right.
The Sun Chronicle is a private business. It is not, as some may think, controlled by the government.
The Sun Chronicle, like every newspaper in the country, is a free enterprise, no different from any other business.
We decide daily about what will run in our newspaper and our on website. This is how every media enterprise — from The New York Times, to Fox News, to the local Boston or Providence newspapers and TV stations, operate.
The Sun Chronicle will not provide an income to a person with racist views. It is our belief that anyone who calls a group of people, based on their skin color, a “hate group” is a racist.
Adams has a right to his racist views, but we do not have an obligation to support them, financially or otherwise.
We encourage you to review the various quotes about racism that we are running throughout the month of March in the space that “Dilbert” formerly occupied.
We hope that this will further the conversation about the disease of racism that has infected so much of our society.