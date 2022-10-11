Normally, they do their jobs in obscurity, without the public even thinking about it: An election is held, the votes are counted, the results are reported.
But now the people who run local elections — in Massachusetts, it’s town clerks and election commissioners — are facing conspiracy-theory based intimidation that threatens the integrity of next month’s election.
Some of these threats are physical.
According to a national survey conducted earlier this year by the Brennan Center for Justice, one in six election officials have experienced threats because of their job, and 77 percent say that they feel these threats have increased in recent years. Ranging from death threats that name officials’ young children to racist and gendered harassment, these attacks have forced election officials across the country to take steps like hiring personal security, fleeing their homes and putting their children into counseling.
And some of the intimidation is just as disruptive — and it’s hitting home.
Attleboro area election officials expect an uptick in requests for information about the voting process as the Nov. 8 election approaches.
These requests demand voting machine tapes, serial numbers, file names and more complicated information pertaining to the 2020 presidential election.
For instance, North Attleboro’s election coordinator Patricia Dolan says she responds to all requests and has received some seeking large volumes of paper documents.
“I tell them, ‘OK, if you want to pay five cents a page,’” she said. “So far, no one has taken me up on it.”
The information being requested is obscure enough that some town clerks say they don’t even know how to procure it. Since they are required by law to respond to each request, these officials now have less time to devote to the preparation for this year’s election — a process that in recent years has become more arduous due to the popularity of mail-in ballots.
This deluge of records requests appears to be a coordinated effort by some supporters of former president Donald Trump. The people sending them either genuinely believe Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” or want to intentionally overwhelm election officials this year.
Many of these requests appear to be using templates distributed by well-known election deniers.
Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office received requests that used a template distributed by Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman, a podcaster whose show, “Tore Says,” regularly promotes election-related conspiracy theories.
So far this year, Galvin’s office received 118 requests, compared to 62 in 2018.
The requests sent to his office and local election officials are “shrill” in tone and imply conspiracies, he told The Boston Globe, and often ask for documents that do not exist and get in the way of officials doing their jobs.
This type of bullying must stop. It is being carried out by mindless followers of a delusional cult perfectly content in disrupting democracy to restore their egomaniacal tyrant to power.
But we want to do more than condemn this campaign of intimidation.
We want to praise the local election officials who want nothing more than to conduct fair elections, and to do it safely and in obscurity.
They are true heroes of democracy.