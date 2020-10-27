Sure, we know you have a lot to worry about.
There’s the coronavirus pandemic, and all that’s done for your job and your way of life and, most of all, your children’s education.
And then there’s the presidential election and violent protests in the street.
Well, here’s one more concern — but one where you can make an impact.
We’re in a drought — a Level 3 Critical Drought, according to officials who oversee the state’s water supply.
This was emphasized last week when Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux put a water ban into effect.
Residents will no longer be allowed to use water outdoors, which means watering lawns and plants, washing cars and hosing down driveways could lead to fines. Violators face a $25 fine for their first offense, a $50 fine for a second offense and a $200 fine for their third offense.
And it’s not just Attleboro. All of Southeastern Massachusetts remains in a critical drought, after 5 months of below-average rainfall.
In fact, this drought is hanging over the entire Northeast. The estimated number of Massachusetts residents in drought areas stands at more than 6.4 million. For the Northeast, that number is more than 13.6 million.
Yes, we had some serious rain last week and more is expected at the end of this week, but it’s simply not enough to lift the region out of the Level 3 drought, and no more precipitation is headed our way in the near future.
And yes, we know you can’t make it rain. But you can help to conserve our precious water supply by some common-sense, no-heavy-lifting things to ease the demand until rain — or snow — inevitably returns.
Here are several we culled from a number of government and water conservation sources. Please see if you can give them a try.
Kitchen
Run the dishwasher only when full. Use the “light wash” feature to use less water.
When washing dishes by hand, don’t let the water run. Fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water.
Use the garbage disposal sparingly. Instead, compost vegetable food waste and save gallons of water every time.
Store drinking water in the refrigerator. Don’t let the tap run while you are waiting for water to cool.
Bathroom
Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, insects and other waste in the trash rather than the toilet.
Install low-flow shower heads.
Take 5-minute shower instead of a 10-minute one.
Turn your faucet off when brushing your teeth or shaving.
Miscellaneous
Never pour water down the drain when there may be another use for it. For example, use it to water your indoor plants or garden.
Use washing machines for full loads only.
Fix dripping faucets by replacing washers. One drop per second wastes 2,700 gallons of water a year.
Instead of washing your vehicle, use a commercial car wash that recycles water.
Winter is just around the corner, the time of year when New England receives much of its precipitation.
While we don’t wish for a lot of snow, there’s little doubt that our water supplies will be restocked, eventually.
Until then, please try these tips, before the water situation grows more critical. After all, we have enough other things to worry about.
