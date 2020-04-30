The November presidential election is just six months away.
Or is it?
The coronavirus pandemic has made the simple task of grocery shopping something to fear. While we certainly hope this public health crisis will be in the rear-view mirror by then, many experts predict we will experience another surge this fall, putting the chances of a safe election at risk.
That’s why all three levels of government — federal, state and municipal — must work now on a Plan B in the event that COVID-19 is still threatening our lives and keeping voters away from the polls.
Because this election MUST go on.
Before anyone ever heard of coronavirus, the polarization of our nation during the Donald Trump presidency has made the Nov. 6 election a big deal.
Now, voters want and need to be able to choose the officials who will keep them safe, lead them out of this pandemic and guide the recovery of our wounded nation. And they must be able to exercise their fundamental constitutional right without fear of sickness or even death.
To do this, in-person voting must be minimized. A recent poll said two-thirds of Americans would be uncomfortable going to a polling place now.
To make access easier and safer, mail-in voting should be expanded as much as possible.
Nearly three-quarters of American adults support the government requiring mail-in ballots in November. More than 30 states already conduct their elections entirely by mail or permit “no-excuse” absentee voting.
The Massachusetts Legislature, working with Secretary of State William Galvin, must quickly approve a law allowing all voters to receive an absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Anyone who does not return a ballot a week before the election could still cast a vote by going to the polls, but this legislation would greatly reduce the congestion we often see on presidential election days.
Some polls will still need to open, and this is where cities and towns will be tested.
Special sanitizing procedures and reconfiguration for physical distancing must be required.
All of this will be expensive; some estimates put conversion costs at $2 billion, far more than the $400 million Congress set aside for coronavirus-related election security grants in a recent stimulus bill.
However, mail-in voting has had a successful track record. In 2018, turnout was 15.5 percentage points higher in states that allow voting by mail.
President Trump is making this a partisan fight. Sowing seeds of suspicion and illegitimacy, he says he doesn’t like mail-in voting, calling it corrupt and prone to fraud without evidence to support his claims.
The truth is that fraud is rare. Oregon, the first state to vote exclusively by mail, has mailed 100 million ballots since 2000 with only 12 cases of fraud.
There are safeguards that should be implemented, such as ballot tracking, signature checking and prepaid postage and ballot drop boxes so voters don’t have to rely on a third party to deliver their ballots.
While concerns about mail-in fraud are largely bogus, concerns about federalizing elections, a task designated to states, are not. Congress should not mandate mail-in voting, but rather offer more funding to states taking steps to enable all eligible voters to cast a ballot.
The coronavirus pandemic has heightened the importance of November’s election. Our leaders must ensure that the election will be honest and fair and, most importantly, will allow all voters the opportunity to choose the leaders who will lift us out of this crisis.
Planning must start now to make that happen.
