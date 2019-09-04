Jonathan Weydt believes he’s a trenchant satirist of the Attleboro political scene who displays his biting wit on social media.
He’s entitled to that belief. Although the evidence, so far, is pretty thin.
One particular target of the former city councilor’s online commentary is Heather Porreca, a current member of the council and a declared candidate for mayor.
Weydt has used his social media platforms to mock her accomplishments, her education and even her campaign slogan.
In one instance, Porreca claims, Weydt actively interfered with her campaign by writing “cancelled?” on a Facebook post about an upcoming event she had scheduled.
What a card.
The comments by Weydt that we have seen thus far have been more juvenile than witty, more ham-handed than rapier-like and perhaps not quite as brilliant as he thinks they are.
And he has an absolute right to make them, and more even more pungent than these, if he’s so inclined, under the First Amendment.
Short of actual threats, pretty much anything goes in modern political discourse. But that’s really nothing new.
Vigorous public disagreement, even to the level of being offensive, is a part of our political system as old as the Republic. And it’s not something you call the cops on.
Porecca’s decision to approach the Attleboro Police with her concerns — although she has not made any formal complaint — is being criticized as an overreaction — rightly, we think.
However, as a woman in politics, Porecca is facing a double standard. If she fails to respond to such attacks, she risks being perceived as weak. If she fights back, critics will say she’s “shrill.”
The fact that our nation’s political discourse has been coarsened and vulgarized — from the top down — doesn’t help matters. And as rough-and-tumble as campaigns have always been, the immediacy and personal angle of social media have simply made it worse.
Have a disagreement with a political foe? Don’t bother to come up with a reasoned argument. Just blast a tweet with a snarky meme to make your point.
Not long ago, a former Plainville selectman took issue with comments on a non-official Facebook page dealing with town meeting. He responded with an emoji depicting a raised middle finger.
He then proclaimed that he was shocked, shocked, that the town moderator had blocked him, as if that violates his right to free speech. (It doesn’t.)
We are not here going to call for a return to a political civility that, perhaps, never really existed.
But maybe we can all agree that just because someone can say certain things with impunity under our system, we don’t have to listen.
