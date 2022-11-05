“All politics is local,” is the famous phrase, most closely associated with Tip O’Neill, the late House speaker from Massachusetts.
That’s especially true for voters of the Attleboro area in the election that ends Tuesday.
After all, local voters will not be deciding control of Congress, a prize that’s the center of a bitter election battle across the country.
The area’s lone congressman, Democrat Jake Auchincloss of Newton, is running unopposed for a second term in the House. And Massachusetts’ two senators, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, are not up for re-election this year.
If polls are even close to correct, the area won’t be helping to decide statewide races. Democrats hold commanding leads for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and other state offices against a Republican ticket filled largely with avid followers of Donald Trump, the former president who lost Massachusetts by a 2-to-1 margin in both 2016 and 2020 and who has only grown into more disfavor after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
But there is plenty at stake for voters: Their representation on Beacon Hill.
A number of legislative seats throughout the area are up for grabs, which we hope will spur you to cast a ballot.
With Democrats poised to sweep all statewide offices, the Legislature could be key to state policy-making over the next four years, and you could have a say in the makeup of that lawmaking body.
Do you want to elect a Democrat and push a more progressive agenda on an issue like climate change? Or would you to elect a Republican to offset the Legislature’s heavily-Democratic majority, knowing the GOP still won’t have much clout?
Both of the area’s state senators are being challenged this year. Republican Shawn Dooley, the longtime state representative from Norfolk, is taking on Becca Rausch, the incumbent Democrat from Needham, while Democratic incumbent Paul Feeney of Foxboro faces two opponents: Republican Michael Chaisson of Foxboro and Laura Saylors of Mansfield, a member of the Workers Party.
Dooley’s departure has created a rare local opening for state representative in the district that includes the King Philip towns. That seat is being contested by Democrat Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk and Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham.
Two veteran state representatives face challenges. For Attleboro’s seat, incumbent Democrat Jim Hawkins faces off against Republican Steven Escobar while Republican incumbent Jay Barrows of Mansfield battles Democrat Brendan Roche, also of Mansfield.
In addition, there are write-in candidates in some of the races.
Early voting ended Friday. If you’re going to mail in your vote, be sure to drop it off by 8 p.m. on Election Day or have it postmarked by Nov. 8. If you’re doing neither, head to the polls on Tuesday.
No matter how you do it, we urge you to vote. You may not be deciding the nation’s course over the next two years, but you will be making a mark on local affairs.
And Tip O’Neill would say that’s what’s most important.