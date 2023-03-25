In January 1971, a company called Busicom unveiled the Busicom LE-120A, known as the HANDY.
It was the first handheld calculator to use a “calculator on a chip” integrated circuit. According to the Vintage Calculators Web Museum, the first truly modern calculator featured a 12-digit display in red LED — and cost $395.
Because the calculator was so expensive, it came with a wrist strap attached at its base to protect it from being dropped, and Aristotle Onassis, the Greek shipping magnate, gave them to friends as gifts.
There was some criticism in education circles that students would never learn math skills if they had a calculator.
One thing is certain, though: Calculators are not going away.
In January 2007, Steve Jobs of Apple announced the development of the iPhone, a device that the Wall Street Journal hailed as a “beautiful and breakthrough handheld computer.” Today, 97 percent of American adults have an iPhone or similar smartphone and 65 percent say it has made their life better, according to a 2022 Gallup poll.
At the same time, there are concerns. The same Gallup poll said 58 percent of American adults admit to using their phones too much, up from 39 percent six years earlier.
One thing is certain, though: Smartphones are not going away.
The same holds true for ChatGPT, the mind-boggling technology profiled on today’s front page by Sun Chronicle staffers Jessica Zandan and David Linton. There are serious reservations but it almost certainly will not be going away.
As the story explains, ChatGPT uses artificial intelligence, or AI, to perform tasks which previously could only be completed by humans, such as writing a story or computer code or generating images.
Many are frightened by the possibilities of AI, believing Stanley Kubric’s 1968 science-fiction film “2001: A Space Odyssey” will come true with a computer taking over the world. But those who have been using the technology say it is far more innocent and restricted. In fact, we already use such technology in Siri’s speech recognition or the autofill function when typing a text message or email.
Many in academia see intriguing possibilities for ChatGPT. For a writing assignment, for instance, students could compare their own to one generated by AI and analyze the differences both in accuracy and style.
“The best way to use ChatGPT in its current iteration is from an analysis standpoint,” said Brendan Harvey, the assistant director for the Online Program Support Center at Bridgewater State University who acknowledges that he is “infatuated” with the technology. “Have a student use GPT to generate text for them, and then have the student say what about the data is wrong and allow them to think critically about what it’s producing.”
Clearly, though, guardrails must be erected to protect academic integrity.
At Bridgewater State, for instance, students must have their teacher’s permission to use ChatGPT, but the college allows professors to integrate the technology into assignments, to compare and analyze. The technology is evolving quickly, and there will be challenges. But we agree with local educators who believe it is better to understand it than stifle it.
Because this technology is unlikely to go away.