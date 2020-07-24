Mahatma Gandhi said, “A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”
If that is truly the case, some local police officers deserve heaps of praise.
Earlier this week, Norton police dispatcher Mandi Goodwin and officers Sean Worrall and Kevin Schleicher assisted a 75-year-old Norton resident during a well-being check, paying for his stay at a hotel and contacting social service agencies after he had to be removed from his home.
The man has no close family, according to police, and his home had fallen into such disrepair, with utilities not working, that he was unable to remain in it.
So it fell onto the police to help the man and bridge the time before social service agencies could step in and take over.
And on Wednesday, Attleboro police officer Matthew Tracy, responding to a call about panhandlers outside Market Basket in South Attleboro, found a family down on their luck, trying to get some money to get back to Texas.
The father had come from Texas in hopes of finding a job in New England that could support his wife and four small children. That quest failed so they were heading back, but apparently had little money for food or gas. Officer Tracy called Michael Nagy of the police department’s Problem Orientated Police Unit or POP. Nagy arrived with $50 to give the couple for gas money.
A passerby had already handed them a Market Basket gift certificate to buy groceries for their journey.
And earlier this month, Attleboro Police Officers Paul Oliveira and Eric Hohlfeld were caught on video helping push a wheelchair-bound man home during a sudden heavy downpour. They even carried his small dog, too.
The officers did it out of a sense of duty and good, not knowing a resident on Hodges Street was videotaping them as they made their way along the rain-filled street to the man’s home.
It is part of the community policing philosophy departments throughout the state adopted in 2015 after President Obama issued a report in policing in the 21st century. The philosophy, according to the report, is for police to be guardians, rather than warriors, in the communities they serve.
Area police chiefs say Massachusetts is one of the few states that adopted the philosophy when the report first came out.
It’s not exactly a great time to be a police officer with some in law enforcement casting a shadow on the good so many other officers do, and often with little public notice.
Cops often help people in dire straits and it’s never known simply because they can’t always publicize an incident involving someone who is vulnerable or needs help. And often, when some good deed done is made public, the officers involved are humble, shy away from publicity, and simply say they were doing their jobs.
But it’s unfortunate that police officers are being painted with a broad brush these days after numerous highly questionable police shootings or violence like the incident that led to the death of George Floyd at the hands — or rather knees — of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Police chiefs and police officers throughout the area told The Sun Chronicle they were repulsed by Chauvin’s actions and and have condemned him. The events led to sustained protests across the nation and the world and calls for police reform.
And though there are certainly some police departments in our country — like Minneapolis — that are in severe need of reforming, let’s, for a moment, shine a light on our local departments and especially the officers who perform their jobs in a respectful manner, day-in and day-out, just as we continue to shine a light on those who go dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.