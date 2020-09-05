During most Septembers, this would be what that old Staples commercial called “the most wonderful time of the year.”
You remember, the Framingham-based office supply store repurposed the Christmas classic to show jubilant parents happily stocking up on school supplies for their less-than-pleased young scholars as they were headed back to classes and (presumably) out of Mom and Dad’s hair for at least a few hours a day.
This year, at least some retailers have tried to make home schooling and distance learning pay off by urging parents to stock up on items that will make home seem a little more like school.
We are guessing a lot of parents — and kids — are not buying it.
We know that schools are not.
Having had to invent the entire pedagogical system of at-home learning on the fly, educators around our area now have a better idea of what worked and what didn’t as we move hesitantly into a new school year that will feature challenges no one expected.
When the state’s emergency shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic went into effect in March, it was initially expected to be only temporary.
As temporary became extended and as extended became permanent different school districts found their own ways of reaching out to students.
Some worked better than others. For the most part, educators and administrators now agree that at least some in-person learning is key to keeping schoolchildren engaged and connected to learning.
The area’s Catholic parochial schools — in Attleboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro — believe they have the needed resources to begin the new year with in-person classes.
But most of our public schools plan at least to open over the next couple of weeks in a hybrid mode — although talks with teachers unions are still under way in some districts.
Student bodies will be split into cohorts, attending two days of school in person and three days online. If coronavirus cases spike, schools are prepared to go full-remote, they say.
The professional educators Sun Chronicle reporter Audrey Martin spoke to for today’s front page story say they want to get back in touch with their students but keep them safe as well. They know it won’t be easy to reconnect remotely but they are going to try.
“We don’t want any child to feel isolated and separate from everyone else,” North Attleboro Assistant Superintendent Nancy McKeon said.
We hope that parents and students can show that same level of commitment — and patience — as everyone enters on uncharted waters this September.
It may not be the “most wonderful time,” but we will get through it together.
