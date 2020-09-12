Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.
It’s an old canard, invented, we think, by someone who had either a bad teacher or a bad attitude.
Because, in fact, teachers do quite a bit.
That’s something many parents discovered this spring when they had to step in and become their children’s primary educators.
They found out that there’s more involved than just having a textbook with the answers in the back.
How do you motivate a child to learn? How do you maintain interest in a subject? How do you nurture a love of reading, of science or of math that can last a lifetime and enrich someone’s existence — both financially and emotionally and make him or her a better citizen and a better person?
And that’s why, during the coronavirus pandemic there was a subgenre of messages on Twitter and other social media that proclaimed our teachers as heroes.
Teachers stepped into that role, too. For the most part, educators had to invent the science of remote instruction on the spot. There were fits and starts and some methodologies worked better than others.
It was a steep learning curve but, by and large, teachers, school systems and parents and students worked their way through as the “temporary” shutdown of schools gradually morphed into an “extended” closure and finally into a hiatus that it was agreed would last until the fall.
By then, many must have hoped, there would be some consensus, some overall agreement that — perhaps with an end to the pandemic in sight, either with a vaccine, a natural drop in cases or some “miracle” — there might be a common strategy for getting kids back to regular learning.
But, despite what some political leaders may have hoped, no “miracle” has been forthcoming. Unless you count that fact that so many educators spent the summer working on plans to resume teaching in the fall in a way that kept them and students safe.
Now, the “heroes” of last spring are facing critics — including some of the parents who hailed them so recently — for raising caution flags about a return to the classroom in the next few days.
“Teachers just want to stay home, unions are using the pandemic as a bargaining chip,” or “teachers don’t want to teach.”
That’s not what Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne found when she spoke to teachers around the area as they prepare for a new and uncertain academic year.
They want to get back to the jobs they love and the students they care about. But they’d be something other than human if they did not express concerns.
“I understand parents are worried,” one local teacher told her. “We’re worried, too. Parents are stretched. We’re all stretched. There’s no easy answer here. But parents and teachers should be acting as partners, not against each other.”
At this writing, some area school districts and their unions are still in talks concerning a return to the classroom next week.
We hope those talks help ease everyone back into a productive and safe academic year — whatever final form it takes — and helps to restart the vital business of learning.
Because it’s what teachers do.
