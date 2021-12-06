Thursday at Gillette Stadium, home of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, teams from North Attleboro and King Philip Regional high schools played for their divisional state championships.
Both teams fell just short.
But in our view, it was a victory for all the players, their families and their schools.
At its best, high school football is more than just a game played by young athletes. It’s a cause that binds communities, develops lifetime values and fosters friendships among players, coaches and families that last decades.
North Attleboro has long taken pride in its Big Red football tradition.
The Red Rocketeers have competed in 11 Super Bowls dating back to 1973 when the doors of the present high school first swung open. Traditions, like the big breakfast before the Thanksgiving Day game against rival Attleboro, have taken root and been passed on to the next generation.
Families who first got to know each other as their kids practiced at Mason Field on hot August nights now call to check how their children’s children are doing.
That type of tradition is relatively new to King Philip. Blending kids from three relatively diverse towns — Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk — into not just one team but one youth sports program is no easy task, but Warrior football is now respected throughout the state. Competing in four Super Bowls in six years will do that.
Besides the teams and the communities, we once again salute the folks who made Thursday so special.
The Kraft Group made Gillette available for several days so that all eight Super Bowls could be played on the turf walked by legends like Belichick and Brady.
For the seniors — and their families — it is simply awesome that, for most, the final time they will don shoulder pads is on the hallowed Foxboro turf.
And it’s been a long journey for all these families.
How many August evenings did parents spend at an unbearably humid field, the 8-year-olds running play after play while adults coached, sat, read, chatted and waited patiently for practice to end?
How many meals were devoured in the SUV after rushing through fast-food drive-thrus because that’s all the time they had?
As summer segued to autumn, how many weekend afternoons did parents spend under umbrellas or bundled in blankets at some field an hour or more from home as the team battled this week’s opponent?
How many times did parents flinch when their child hit — or got hit — a little harder than they’d like? And even though parents got used to the violence, it really didn’t get any better as the little kid grew into a young adult, did it?
Think about it: How big a chunk of a family life was devoted to the playing of this game? Probably a bigger chunk than anything else they have ever done and will ever do.
We offer one bit of advice for players of both teams: Celebrate your success, but don’t dwell on it. Remember the values of perseverance and teamwork more than the praise that has been heaped on you in recent weeks.
Never forget that high school football success is a building block for your future, and not a lifetime achievement.
Remembering that will make Thursday an even bigger victory.
