In Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, America heard the views of two leaders of the Republican Party, or should we say, “parties.”
In one hotel ballroom there was former vice president Mike Pence giving his thoughts at a speech at the Young America’s Foundation student conference.
And, and about a mile away — at another hotel ballroom — his former boss, Donald J. Trump, held court at an event hosted by the America First Policy Institute.
One man talked about the future of the Republican Party and our nation.
“Some people may choose to focus on the past. But elections are about the future,” Pence said. “And I believe conservatives must focus on the future to win back America.”
“(It) is absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling, that we don’t give away to the temptation to look back,” he continued. “I think the time has come for us to offer a bold, positive agenda to bring America back.”
The other man talked — and lied — about himself and the past.
“I won a second time, did much better a second time,” the former president said, pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. “Did a lot better. Did a lot better. Very corrupt. I always said I ran the first time and I won. And then I ran a second time, and I did much better. What a disgrace it was. But we may just have to do it again.”
Pence tried to show how a united party would help Republicans achieve the conservative agenda they want, one that some think would help improve the nation.
“The conservative movement has always been built on the notion that ideas have consequences,” he said. “Conservative conservatism is bigger than any one moment, any one election or any one person.”
Trump, instead (besides continuing to talk about himself, of course), painted a dystopian picture of America — one full of crime, poverty, drugs and homelessness.
“We are a failing nation,” Trump said. “The dangerously deranged roam our streets with impunity. We are living in such a different country for one primary reason: There is no longer respect for the law and there certainly is no order. Our country is now a cesspool of crime.”
“(We need to) give our police back their authority, resources power and prestige,” he said.
The comments about police officers were especially rich, coming from a guy who went silent for 187 minutes while his supporters beat down police officers with hockey sticks, bats, bear mace, flag poles and even fire extinguishers while breaking into and vandalizing the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the election and possibly hurt lawmakers and even the vice president.
Here are some facts the man who claims to love and support the police, never mentions:
More than 110 police officers were injured, by his supporters, during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died the day after the riot, suffering two strokes medical experts deemed were caused after being beaten and then sprayed by Trump supporters with a chemical irritant during the riot.
Four police officers involved in helping protect the Capitol on Jan. 6, later committed suicide as a result of the stress they endured.
If nothing else — besides the fact that Trump can’t speak without lying — Tuesday’s speeches demonstrated the divide within the Republican Party.
Those with conservative leanings really have to decide on whether they want to work to rebuild the Grand Old Party, giving its control over to say, the likes of Mike Pence or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, or continue to allow it to disintegrate in the hands of a man who acts like a petulant toddler and is simply incapable of telling the truth.