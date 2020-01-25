For victims of crime, waiting to see justice done can feel like being victimized all over again.
For those impacted by domestic violence, whether victims or survivors, the pain can be even more personal.
That’s the lament of one family in this area that we profile in today’s front page story by David Linton, The Sun Chronicle’s veteran crime and courts reporter.
Four years ago next week, Julie Meede, 34, was slain in her Norton Glen apartment in front of three of her young children and her niece. Her estranged husband, Martin McDonald, now 39, stands accused of the crime.
McDonald has been held without bail since his arrest. He has pleaded innocent to stabbing Meede to death. He has also denied punching Meede’s 10-year-old daughter, Hailey, when the girl attempted to call 911 the night her mother died.
There have been over two dozen pretrial appearances or status dates in Fall River Superior Court in addition to 10 canceled or postponed events in McDonald’s case. A trial date scheduled for last fall was postponed over the prosecution’s objection, according to the case docket.
In the meantime, McDonald has changed attorneys, after his original lawyer withdrew, and, court records indicate, may be preparing for a form of psychological defense, based on his use of steroids.
Nevertheless, Meede’s family members are hopeful his case will finally come to trial sometime this summer.
Understandably, her survivors — including her young children — have been dismayed by the long wait for their day in court.
More than one expressed the sentiment that the law seems to give all rights to the accused and none to victims. It’s especially hard since, according to police, her estranged husband confessed to the crime shortly after being involved in a highway crash that night.
But, as hard as it may be for Meede’s loved ones to hear, that delay — and the presumption of innocence — is as it should be. The prosecution has all the power of the state at its disposal when accusing someone of a crime — investigators, forensic experts and, when the crime is murder, the penalty is life in prison. It is incumbent on the government to get it right. Justice may be slow, but we as a society wish it to be sure.
That being said, victims of domestic abuse are not without resources. Locally, New Hope, headquartered in Attleboro, provides services to those impacted by domestic or sexual violence.
Contact New Hope at:
247 Maple St.
Attleboro, MA 02703
Phone: 508-226-4015
Fax: 508-226-6917
Email: new-hope@new-hope.org
Hotline: 800-323-HOPE (4673)
