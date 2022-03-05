Fasting and penance have kind of gone out of style in our modern world.
Oh, people still fast, whether to avoid being fat-shamed during swimsuit season or to cleanse body and spirit of impurities. And we’ve all seen people do very public acts of penance for misdeeds on social media that go way beyond sackcloth and ashes.
But doing these for a higher purpose — and there is a higher purpose than “likes” on Twitter — isn’t something we generally do in these more secular times.
There may be one way, however, that New Age consciousness and the ancient observance of the season of Lent may intersect.
Lent, which for most Christians began on Ash Wednesday, has traditionally been a time of reflection and renewal, as well as for “mortifying the flesh.”
(Eastern Orthodox churches follow a different calendar — for them, “Great Lent” begins on Monday this year — and some Protestant denominations shun any observances of a season that’s seen as merely “manmade” and not sanctioned by the Bible.)
Whatever the formal doctrine may avow, the six weeks leading up to Easter have traditionally been a time to consider who and what we are and where we are going.
Today, even the unchurched would recognize that as a sort of of “mindfulness.” And while it may sound a bit like Yoda’s criticism of young Luke Skywalker, mindfulness at its essence means being ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing and not being overwhelmed by what’s going on around us or reacting to the events of the day.
In today’s front page story by staff writer Tom Reilly, the leaders of some of the area’s faith communities talk about what Lent means to them.
To these men of the cloth, of course, prayer is at the center of the approach to the great feast of Easter. So are the other key aspects of the Lenten season, repentance and giving to charity.
But, they note, it’s also a time to take stock and to think. After a period of enforced isolation thanks to COVID-19, a sojourn far longer than Jesus’ 40 days and 40 nights in the Judean wilderness, we can take an opportunity to consider what is truly important in our lives: family, friends and connections to others. That lack was cast into sharp relief by the pandemic.
Do we need 40 days to earnestly reflect and understand what makes us human?
Perhaps not.
But whether you are a secularist or saint, this is a good place to start. It might even bring it back in style.