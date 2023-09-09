Until 1985, the Attleboro police station was housed in a small, one-story building on Wall Street.
It was a terrible place for a growing city of nearly 40,000 people to house such a public facility.
That’s why city officials were so eager to make a police station part of a downtown redevelopment project.
While not an afterthought, the idea to convert a former Elks building into police headquarters fell below the bigger priority: Clearing out outdated retail buildings to make for new commercial space, the city’s arts museum and, most of all, moving municipal government administration offices out of rented space and constructing the community’s first City Hall.
That lack of attention to police department needs and the deterioration of the nearly century-old building has been exposed, four decades later.
As today’s front-page story by veteran reporter David Linton explains, the police station interior walls are cracking, brick walls on the outside are splitting and the front entrance staircase is beginning to collapse.
The station lacks sufficient heat and only one window in the building is capable of opening. Portable electric heaters are needed for the 14 cells in the cellblock area.
The roof leaks, so Mayor Catherine DeSimone has asked the city council for $230,000 to replace it.
A similar situation exists a short distance away on Union Street at the fire department headquarters, a structure that is more than 100 years old.
The basement walls are cracking, floor joists are splitting and window lintels — metal beams above a window — are rusting. Cracked masonry has led to leaks onto a second-floor wall where the firefighters’ dorm is located.
Kaestle Boos Associates Inc., a Foxboro architectural firm hired by the city to conduct a feasibility study on city buildings, said both public safety buildings are deteriorating and getting worse with each passing year. Both buildings are beyond their life expectancy, the architects said, and they have water seepage weakening their walls and creating deterioration.
Mayor DeSimone, who is running unopposed in November’s election, and the city council clearly have a major challenge in front of them.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney and Fire Chief Scott Lachance will argue strongly for modern buildings that meet 21st century public safety needs.
The scope of both departments stretches far beyond catching crooks and putting out fires, and the growing city will demand larger, more state-of-the-art facilities.
The challenge facing the mayor and city council will be to balance those needs with taxpayers’ ability to fund the new headquarters.
Voters approved a tax increase to fund a new $260 million Attleboro High School and will be paying for that project for several more years. A new senior center has been a priority for years.
As a result, another tax increase likely faces tough scrutiny from taxpayers. We commend city officials for recognizing the need to replace the public safety buildings and getting the ball rolling on the project.
We expect to hear much more about it in the weeks and months to come.