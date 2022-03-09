The images are horrifying.
Innocent civilians killed and wounded by fierce barrages in residential neighborhoods.
Families with young children fleeing their homeland for Poland or other neighboring countries, part of a wave of 1.7 million refugees attempting to escape the violence.
Shells of buildings and debris-strewn streets, victims of deadly bombing.
The suffering is enormous.
Rather than inflaming the worst European conflict since World War II with a military assault, much of the rest of the world has banded together to fight Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by imposing tough economic sanctions. The goal is to choke the Russian economy.
The invasion and sanctions shocked the energy markets, sending crude oil to record territory and spiking all energy prices. A barrel of crude oil that cost $65 in December is now roughly twice that and expected to climb even further.
We’ve seen it at the pump. AAA Northeastern reports that gas rose 54 cents in the past week, to an all-time high of $4.16 a gallon, and is expected to climb even further when next Monday’s survey is released.
We’re also paying much more to heat our homes. A state survey of home heating oil found that the average price in Massachusetts rose from $4 to $5.02 gallons in just a week.
Because everyone is paying more — much more — to get around now, it will soon cost more for food, household items, anything that is delivered to retailers by trucks.
Inflation, already rising at the fastest pace since the 1980s, will only worsen.
Interest rate increases are bound to follow, making it more expensive for businesses to invest in their future. The stock market has plummeted, shrinking retirement nest eggs and college funds.
This will most hurt families with low to modest incomes, those just barely getting by as it is, inflicting pain here too.
In announcing a ban on all Russian oil imports on Tuesday, President Joe Biden warned Americans that this is the price they will pay to help the people of Ukraine.
“Defending freedom is going to cost,” he said.
We urge everyone with the means to give to the many funds established to assist Ukraine. But all Americans are also going to be digging deeper in an effort to stifle the tyrannical Putin.
Yes, there will be suffering here.
But it is not nearly what the people of Ukraine are enduring. And all of Europe must fear the consequences of what Putin will do next if we turn our backs on the conflict.
The price of war is costly, and we are about to pay it.