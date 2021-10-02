We don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a football game on Foxboro Sunday night between a 2-1 team and a 1-2 team.
In the normal course of human events this would not constitute an epic clash, even though one of those teams is the defending Super Bowl champion and the other has … some history being a champion in its own right.
But this game is something else.
As New England Patriots superfan (and Sun Chronicle columnist) Bill Gouveia notes in this weekend’s front page story, it marks the return of quarterback Tom Brady to Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium where he treated us to one of the most storied careers in the NFL’s history.
It was just 20 years ago that Brady brought his first championship to the Patriots — long the underdog of the league — and followed that over the years with five more.
Then, two years ago, for reasons that are still opaque, Brady — now at an age when many elite athletes have stepped into a comfortable retirement, waiting to be elevated to their sport’s hall of fame — left New England.
But retirement wasn’t Brady’s goal. As Gouveia notes “In his first year as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, all he did was win an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl and play with incredible skill and poise.”
How will Brady be received when he runs onto the turf at Gillette Sunday night. Will it be as a favorite son returning home? Will it be as a traitor to New England fans?
No one can say for certain.
(The boos that greeted Johnny Damon when he returned to Fenway Park in a Yankees uniform in 2006 are not a fair predictor. No one around here actually hates the Bucs. Well, not yet anyway.)
But it’s worth remembering, as Gouveia does, the incredible experience Brady gave New England fans for two decades.
Brady made tiny Foxboro the center of the sports world week after week during his tenure with the Pats. In purely commercial terms it was an unprecedented boon for the area’s businesses. And Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen — who is probably better known than her husband worldwide — brought a touch of international glamour to stodgy, buttoned-down New England.
And while there are probably books and academic papers and Lifetime Channel movies waiting to be written to explore the complicated relationship — commercial, personal and psychological — among Brady, Pats coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, for now we’ll just settle for a great football game.
So, welcome home Tom. You are bringing that special something back to Gillette tomorrow night.
We can’t wait.
And we hope you lose.
