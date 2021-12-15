It’s seldom easy to fire an employee.
Even if the employee’s job performance has fallen short or attendance is poor or the person was simply a bad fit, the decision to terminate a worker will have a strong impact on the individual.
There will be a loss of income and benefits and perhaps a difficult challenge to regain employment.
But Sturdy Memorial Hospital absolutely did the right thing in firing 33 employees for failing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Sturdy would have fallen short of its 108-year commitment to the health and safety of the community if it had failed to take action.
The hospital’s leadership was clear from its announcement to employees that it was joining other Massachusetts hospitals in following the science and putting patients’ safety first:
“As health care professionals, it is our responsibility to provide the safest environment possible for both our patients and employees,” Sturdy’s message to employee reads. “With billions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine safely administered worldwide, and over 165 million people fully vaccinated in the United States, the science is clear.
The most effective way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep our patients, staff, and communities safe is to get vaccinated.
“Given the continued evidence of the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, in combination with the recent rise in transmission rates of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, Sturdy’s senior leadership team has reviewed the need to mandate vaccination for all employees. With the recent endorsement for vaccination of all healthcare workers from multiple medical societies … effective August 16 … we will join other healthcare leaders and systems across the state and country in requiring all employees, regardless of their role, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. All employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 15, 2021.”
Sturdy deserves credit for achieving a 98.39% vaccination rate among its employees. The 33 terminated employees represent 1.61% of the hospital’s workforce of 2,044.
And just nine of those employees were full time, the hospital said. Of the rest, 14 were part time while 10 were per-diem employees who worked on an as-needed basis.
Sturdy employees were given two months to get a shot. The hospital offered both an in-person and online session with a disease specialist to educate staff on vaccines.
In short, there should be no excuses from the staff.
While Sturdy technically fired the 33 employees, it all came down to choices.
The employees chose to give up their jobs, believing — for whatever reason — that was the best route for them.
And Sturdy made the safe choice to ensure that its entire staff was vaccinated against a virus that has now claimed nearly 800,000 American lives.
In our view, it was the right choice.
