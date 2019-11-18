“You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em
Know when to fold ‘em ...”
“The Gambler” — Kenny Rogers
Nearly a decade ago, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, after years of sometimes bitter debate, decided to go all in on casino gambling.
With successful gaming venues in neighboring states siphoning off millions of dollars in revenue, much of it from Bay State residents, advocates said Massachusetts had no choice but to get in the game.
So, in 2011, the state Legislature cast aside centuries of Puritan-inspired antipathy to games of chance and passed the Expanded Gaming Act, allowing up to three casino resorts and one slot parlor to open in various parts of the state.
Plainville’s Plainridge Park Casino, the first of the state’s legal gambling establishments, opened in 2015 and it’s been a winning proposition.
According to a study released this month,the slot parlor has created job opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed, among other economic benefits, without an increase in problem gambling. The survey results, compiled by University of Massachusetts-Amherst researchers for the Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA) study, also noted that most of Plainridge’s employees live near the casino — “so that’s money people living in Massachusetts are spending in Massachusetts,” a researcher said.
However, the research also pointed to a more disturbing trend.
While Plainridge revenues rose 6.25 percent in the three years it was operating as the sole casino in the state, from about $160 million in fiscal 2016 to $170 million in fiscal 2018, in fiscal 2019, after the opening of MGM Springfield, the state’s first fully licensed casino resort, revenues dropped slightly to $169 million.
Now, with the opening of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett earlier this year, there’s even more competition for patrons. And that does not even take into consideration the expansion of gaming options in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The Boston Globe recently reported that Encore Boston Harbor looks to earn more than $100 million less than anticipated in first-year gambling revenues.
The MGM Springfield fell short of projections by more than $100 million. And while Plainridge is taking in more money per machine than the other two casinos, it’s still seen business drop off recently.
So, did the state in general and Plainville in particular make a bad bet when they took a chance on legalized gambling? Has the supply of gaming venues finally outstripped demand? Is it time, in other words, to fold ‘em?
We’d say it’s a little too early to walk away from the table. We do think, in light of the decline in revenues and the continuing possibility of a tribal gambling venture in Southeastern Massachusetts, the state Gaming Commission should hold off on any plan to license that third casino for the region.
But even though they have yet to live up to their over-enthusiastic promotions, there’s little doubt gambling venues in the state have created jobs and generated revenue that almost certainly would have gone elsewhere.
Legal gaming is still in its infancy in Massachusetts and there are going to be bumps along the road. But, so far, the benefits have outweighed the costs and, while continued scrutiny of the industry is justified, we think the state can continue to play the hand it’s been dealt.
