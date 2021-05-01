Somewhere in the subconscious of every adult, there is an echo of that bit of playground doggerel: “No more pencils, no more books, no more teacher’s dirty …”
Well, you remember the rest.
Wouldn’t it be great, we hear a younger version of ourselves saying, if every day could be a snow day, or a summer vacation day. As adults, we know the reason children have to go to school, or at least we think we do.
But in our memories, we hold to the belief — reinforced by movies, TV shows and other tall tales — that kids really hate school as we did. Or did we?
In “To Kill a Mockingbird,” pre-schooler Jean Louise “Scout” Finch watches over her backyard fence with longing as the children of Maycomb, Ala., run and play in the schoolyard next door. She is desperate to join in with their triumphs and defeats and can’t wait for the opening day of first grade in the fall. She even bows to the requirement that she wear a dress for the occasion. (The fact that she is briskly told she’s been taught to read the wrong way by her father Atticus somewhat sours her on modern education, but that’s another story.)
Children need school, yes, to learn the facts and figures, history and geography, shapes and colors and all the rest of knowledge they will use to navigate the modern world. But even more they need the society of their peers — and the models of older kids — to learn the lessons that are really important.
A year out of school — such as many of our local students have endured — is really no holiday at all, especially when it involves enforced isolation at home.
That oft misquoted African proverb, that it takes a village to raise a child, is only a part of it. It takes a school.
There were plenty of reasons to shut down classrooms and retreat to online learning as the best alternative when the pandemic first struck last year.
How the infection spread, who was most vulnerable, how to limit it were all unknowns. As we have come to learn more about the coronavirus and how to control it, reopening schools — guided by the best science — is a step in the right direction.
And, as today’s front page story by Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne points out, the area’s public schools are doing it with an eye to the social and psychological health of their students as well as to educational goals.
We applaud the dedication of our local educators, administrators and staff who are reopening our schools under unprecedented strains and circumstances.
But we also should spare some praise for the parents who have been acting as surrogate teachers for these many months.
As one told Canne, “I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to our pre-pandemic selves, but I know we’re better off going back to normal life as much as we can.”
And that’s a good lesson learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.