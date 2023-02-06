When your state representative votes, you would expect that vote to be recorded, right?
Not in Massachusetts.
Last week while the House was deciding on its rules for the session that began last month, representatives rejected two amendments to make all committee votes public information. To make matters worse, no votes were recorded on the decision.
That means that Attleboro area voters have no idea how the official elected to represent them on Beacon Hill stands on the issue. They may say they are for transparency in government, but do they back up their words?
Failing to record votes is a convenient out for state reps, but it doesn’t reflect the will of the voters.
According to the results of non-binding ballot questions in 35 Massachusetts House districts over the last two years, 87% of voters support publishing online the full results of all votes taken in legislative committees.
Publishing committee votes is standard practice in a majority of other states as well as in the Massachusetts Senate. It’s the democratic thing to do, except in the Massachusetts House, which is consistently ranked among the least transparent in the country.
The biggest reason for that is that the Legislature — along with the executive and judicial branches of state government — are exempt from the state’s public records and public information laws.
While municipal boards must meet in public and record all votes, state lawmakers can gather behind closed doors and their committee votes kept secret.
At least two of our local representatives — Adam Scanlon of North Attleboro and Jim Hawkins of Attleboro — when asked about Beacon Hill’s secrecy, told The Sun Chronicle in the past that they “try” to be transparent. But, as we’ve said in this space before, trying is not doing. There is simply no reason why Massachusetts, arguably among the most progressive states in the country, continues to allow the legislature to keep secret what is public in every other state.
With no requirement that committee votes be available to the public, the current rules enable legislative committees to evade responsibility for the outcome of committee deliberations, which often kill legislation with little explanation as to why.
Publishing committee votes online allows constituents to hold legislators accountable to their stated beliefs and to participating in the process in a transparent manner.
“When legislators vote in secret in committees, they are incentivized to vote with leadership and can avoid the scrutiny of their constituents,” said Brenna Ransden, organizing director for Act on Mass, the good government group that put the non-binding question on ballots, in a new release. “How are we supposed to hold our elected officials accountable to our beliefs and values if we can’t see how they’re voting?”
Governor Maura Healey has promised to make the executive branch more transparent but has taken no action a month into office.
We understand that Healey faces more high-profile challenges, but opening the executive branch to the public records law would be a powerful symbol that change has arrived on Beacon Hill — and that the new governor has embraced her promise of working for the good of the people.
It should go without saying: The people’s business — particularly how taxpayer money is raised and spent — should be conducted in public.
That seems to occur in most places — just not on Beacon Hill.
It’s time that comes to an end.