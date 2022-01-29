We’ve become pretty good at curing the symptom of shame in medical treatment.
Certain illnesses, and certain body parts, were simply not talked about.
As hard as it may be to believe, cancer was once seen as an unmentionable illness. For years, newspaper obituaries would not even mention it as a cause of death.
Who knows how many lives that cost, how much suffering could have been avoided if we had talked about the illness frankly?
Even colorectal cancer, once not spoken of in polite society, is now the subject of peppy TV commercials on how to detect it. TV personality Katie Couric even had a colonoscopy live to raise awareness of the disease.
Prostate conditions that could have been treated had they been diagnosed sometimes were left to worsen, with sometimes tragic consequences, because men were too embarrassed to bring up the subject, even to their own doctors.
Shedding light on these diseases and possible treatments has improved the outcomes for many.
But mental health? Not so much.
Psychiatric treatment still carries an undeniable stigma. That has meant some people unwilling or unable to seek treatment and it means a society that does not treat behavioral health with the same urgency — and understanding — as it does physical wellbeing.
That’s led to a serious shortage of inpatient facilities to treat and manage mental health issues. One result of that has been an increase of what has become known as “psychiatric boarding.” Mental health patients seek help from their local hospital emergency rooms, or are brought there by police after suffering a crisis. And there they remain — sometimes for days or even weeks — because the health system lacks the capacity to treatment facilities for them.
It’s a problem only made worse by the burdens put on the health care system by COVID-19.
To the head of the emergency department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, who talked to Sun Chronicle staff writer Tom Reilly for today’s front page story on the issue, having mentally fragile patients stuck in a sort of medical limbo is evidence of a “collapsed system” that fails to treat people in need and puts further stress on health care providers.
We agree.
The state has recognized the issue by pledging millions in emergency relief funds to add psychiatric beds and support the professionals to staff them.
The Massachusetts Health & Hospitals Association has a series of fixes it is urging the state to adopt. They include:
— Ensuring hospitals have the resources to care for patients while they board.
— The creation of a Behavioral Health Rate Task Force to evaluate ways to ensure the financial stability of behavioral health units and facilities, and to allow behavioral health providers to pay their workforce adequate salaries.
— The prohibition of clinical denials due to an administrative or technical defect in a claim, and require coverage of all medically necessary mental health services.
— Reducing administrative barriers for providers that wish to expand behavioral health services.
All ideas worth considering.
Because not addressing this issue would truly be a shame.