Last week’s horrific murder in Franklin is a stark reminder of the threat domestic violence poses on far too many lives.
Shirley Owen was bludgeoned to death and her home set on fire, police said. Her ex-husband, Brendon Owen, 47, of East Bridgewater, pleaded guilty in Wrentham District Court to charges that include murder, kidnapping and arson.
The sight on TV news of flames leaping from the beautiful home in a comfortable suburban neighborhood makes clear that domestic violence can happen anywhere and to anyone.
Shirley Owen was one of millions of adults who faced violence from a loved one. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
The CDC says 1 in 5 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner and more than half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.
Domestic violence victims have a valuable resource locally in New Hope, a non-profit agency which provides an array of services to 41 cities and towns, including all 10 communities in the Attleboro area. New Hope has an office in Attleboro for those in need of counseling and an advocate who works directly within local courts to assist survivors of domestic violence with safety planning, obtaining restraining orders and other legal protections.
The agency also has a 24-hour, toll-free hotline (1-800-323-HOPE) for survivors and witnesses to violence as well as for concerned family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors who may need support. In addition, New Hope has two emergency shelters for survivors fleeing violent homes, counseling services for adults and children, a supervised visitation center, an intimate partner abuse education program and various outreach services.
If you are being abused, please consider these safety tips offered by various domestic violence prevention agencies:
During an argument or if you feel tension building, avoid areas in your home where weapons might be available — the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom or workshops.
If there are weapons in your household such as firearms, lock them up.
Know where there is a safe exit from your home — a window, elevator or stairwell.
Discuss the situation with a trusted neighbor if you can. Ask them to call 911 if they hear a disturbance. Find a code word to use with them if you need the police.
Always keep a packed bag ready.
Know where you can go to be safe if you have to leave, even if you don’t really think you need to.
Most of all, domestic violence prevention experts say victims must remember that no one deserves to be abused. It is not their fault.
Finally, the tragic death of Shirley Owen tells us it can happen to anyone, anywhere.
We urge anyone facing a violent situation to take advantage of the local services and reach out for help. Assistance is right nearby.
