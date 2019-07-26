Not to harsh anyone’s buzz or anything, but you may have noticed that the advent of legal marijuana in Massachusetts has been anything but mellow.
The state’s voters legalized adult recreational marijuana in 2016. It was not until 2018 that the first legal cannabis dispensary opened in the Commonwealth.
Locally, there are no legal marijuana businesses licensed to operate so far in The Sun Chronicle area.
The slow roll out of recreational pot — with businesses needing to undergo extensive state and local application processes — may be seen as the officials exercising due diligence when it comes to a substance still considered by some to be a dangerous drug.
But the practical effect — as described in a recent Boston Globe story — is that Massachusetts still has a thriving black market in marijuana, the very thing that legalization advocates said decriminalization was supposed to eliminate.
Just last week, Attleboro police raided an unlicensed growing operation in an industrial area that hundreds of plants and a potential street value of $500,000.
The owner of the operation, a Rhode Island resident, is facing charges of possession of marijuana with an intent to distribute and is currently free on bail.
Besides regulatory hurdles and competition from illicit sales, legal pot operations are hampered by the fact that federal authorities still consider marijuana an illicit substance and banks are reluctant to provide financial support.
Nevertheless, some people, at least, see legalization as an opportunity.
That’s why some 100 hopeful employees filled out applications at an Attleboro job fair recently for Nova Farms, which plans to open a processing and distribution facility in the city.
A total of eight pot shop owners have applied for permits in Attleboro so far. Those eight owners account for 10 businesses, including Nova Farms.
North Attleboro is getting ready to negotiate agreements with a number of applicants interested in opening businesses in that town as well.
Those business owners have said they are hoping to bring jobs to the area in the old fashioned way — as part of a process of having a profit-making enterprise, meeting a public demand.
Not everyone was happy with the idea of legal recreational marijuana when it was approved three years ago. Some, particularly in the law enforcement community, still have grave doubts about its regulation and its impact on public safety.
But we hope that this area will soon be able to take advantage of the economic opportunities legal pot was promoted as providing.
That should make everyone chill out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.