The front page of the first Sun Chronicle featured plenty of local news, of course.
In North Attleboro, 42 percent of the voters turned out in a special election to decide on a town charter. (It would be another 48 years before a charter was finally approved.)
In Attleboro, the school committee was wrestling with the idea of double sessions to accommodate an exploding student population coupled with a $1 million budget cut by the mayor.
The world news included an update on the Vietnam War, where American and South Vietnamese forces began their fourth week of a drive into Laos.
In sports, Jim Plunkett, the first pick of the NFL draft, was meeting his New England Patriots teammates in Foxboro, where Schaefer Stadium was still under construction.
Inside, an ad for Tri-Boro Twin Cinema in North Attleboro included an X-rated movie. The ticket price: $1.25.
The date was Monday, March 1, 1971, 50 years ago today. On that date, The Attleboro Sun and The Evening Chronicle, the daily newspaper of North Attleboro, merged to provide what Guy DeVany, The Sun Chronicle’s first publisher, called “increasingly comprehensive news coverage of the area.”
Neither DeVany nor anyone else on that early Sun Chronicle staff could have envisioned the major changes that have swept over America in the past half century, especially those in the news and information industry.
That first edition was produced on old linotype machines, cumbersome contraptions that required letters to be set in reverse and pressed onto paper. There was not a single computer in the office at 34 South Main St. in downtown Attleboro.
In the newsroom, the staff — mostly male — gathered information on rotary dial telephones and banged away on manual typewriters. Cigarette smoke wafted through the air.
Today, a dizzying array of news is waiting in the phones stuffed in everyone’s pocket. Local, state, national or international? Sports or entertainment? Politics or opinion? It’s all a short scroll away.
The Sun Chronicle has endured over the past half century because it has worked hard to continue to be a part of that news and information mix for the people of the Attleboro area as well as those who may have moved on but continue to have an interest in this little corner of Southeastern Massachusetts.
Over the past 50 years, we’ve reported on the arrival of massive sports and entertainment venues in this area — Gillette Stadium, the Xfinity Center and TPC Boston — but also the departure of industrial giants like Texas Instruments and the L.G. Balfour Co.
As that first edition suggests, we’ve kept you up to date on what’s happening in your town hall. We’ve presented extended coverage of the accomplishments of local athletes, many of whom have gone on to national fame. And we’ve kept you abreast on the region’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene.
We also hope we have become a part of your life. Perhaps an item or two — a birth announcement, school award or wedding photo — has been stuck on your refrigerator.
Those are, perhaps, more meaningful than anything else we have done.
In any case, it has been a pleasure to serve you, our readers in Attleboro, North Attleboro and eight surrounding towns.
We hope you will find many more items to stick on your refrigerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.