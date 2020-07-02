"The tumult and the shouting dies,
The Captains and the Kings depart"
-- Rudyard Kipling, "Recessional"
For a nation born in revolt, renewed in civil war and triumphant in the two greatest conflicts of the last century, it may be surprising that some are surprised by how much conflict their native land can generate.
Every generation, it seems, we look around us and say, whatever happened to the "united" states of America?
In fact, Americans thrive on conflict. In the play "1776" the character of Ben Franklin tells one delegate to the Continental Congress who wants to cling to Mother England that it's no longer possible
"We’ve spawned a new race here, Mr. Dickinson. We’re rougher, more violent, more enterprising, less refined. We’re a new nationality and require a new nation.”
Every great advance in American history -- the rights of working people, the abolition of slavery, the liberation of women -- have come with conflict, sometimes nonviolent, sometimes not.
And yet, though it all -- the conflict, the tumult and the shouting -- something has held us together, some force, some political gravity has kept us from flying apart.
From the time of the American Revolution, the United States has had one Constitution. (The Articles of Confederation barely count.)
France, by contrast, since its own Revolution has had two empires, a couple of more lapses into monarchy, and five, count them, five, republics before settling on that form of government as the one it liked best. Well, so far.
America, with a larger and even more diverse population, even as it came close to splitting itself in two, never saw that level or constancy of division.
There is something in the American character -- beyond blood or soil or language, the things that usually bind a nation state together -- that has kept us hanging together (rather than "hanging separately" as the real Franklin said).
There is a belief, somewhere deep in our national DNA, that proclaims that despite all our faults and shortcomings, despite the failure to live out the true meaning of our creed time and time again, that there is still the possibility, no, the inevitability that we actually will one day.
The promise that we all have the right to life and liberty and the pursuit (not the guarantee, but just the pursuit) of happiness is enough.
But it doesn't come without conflict.
A few months ago, before our current conflicts began in fact, there was a contentious meeting in a small Michigan town. One man, who emigrated from Mexico years ago, was telling the audience how his son, then a teenager, had been wounded by taunts and racism. Another audience member snarled, "Why didn't you stay in Mexico?"
As the audience gasped, the dad, who was a successful business owner and whose son had gone on to earn multiple degrees, turned to the heckler with the perfect answer.
"Because this is the greatest country in the world."
Happy Fourth of July.
