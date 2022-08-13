Donald J. Trump, who in his four years as the nation’s chief executive never seemed to understand the job of president, has now proved he doesn’t understand the job of ex-president either.
The Washington Post has reported that, after leaving office in January 2021, Trump transported to his Mar-a-Largo estate “four sets of top-secret documents, and seven sets of less-secret but still classified information, according to a list of items seized in the high-profile raid and unsealed by a federal magistrate judge on Friday.”
That led to the FBI recovering about 20 boxes of items from Trump’s Florida residence on Monday, including photo binders, information about the president of France, and a variety of classified material.
Earlier this week, the Post reported that FBI agents were looking for data about nuclear weapons when they executed a search warrant at the estate.
On Friday, Trump called the nuclear weapons issue a “hoax,” as he tends to do with any bad news, and also claimed the FBI had planted evidence, another assertion made without any attempt to back it up with facts, again a trademark of the former president’s strategy in dealing with inconvenient information.
Over the past week, many have said the unprecedented “raid” on the former president’s home was a “mystery” because so few facts were available.
Now that they are, some mysteries remain.
One is why Trump, who his own people famously called “unbriefable” when it came to matters of national security, wanted to stash such sensitive information in such an unsecure location. Was he finally going to catch up on his reading?
The most uncharitable speculation is that the ex-president was going to seek some way to monetize the documents. That seems unlikely.
More likely is that he did it because he could. It was another way of thumbing his nose at the codes and conventions that all 44 of his predecessors followed. That may make his actions less sinister. It does not make them less unwise.
One more mystery is how many members of his own party — who have defended his every previous offense as if their political lives depended on it — will continue that outward display of loyalty after this latest display of fecklessness.
Ex-presidents hold a special place in the American political landscape. As elder statesmen, free from partisanship, they can write memoirs, advise their successors and cooperate for good works. Or, like Jimmy Carter, do all three. Donald Trump would be well advised to look to their example.
But he won’t. It’s simply one of many things he doesn’t understand.