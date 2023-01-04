America loves football more than any other sport, more than any other type of entertainment.
The year’s top-rated television shows are always football games. The Super Bowl has become another national holiday, albeit on a Sunday.
The weekly festival held over five months has us not only glued to our TVs and flocking to stadiums but wagering large sums of money and turning us into the general manager of our own fantasy teams. We dish out three-figure sums just to purchase the jersey of our favorite player.
The nation may be divided like no other time since the Civil War, but there is one unifying force: football.
On Sunday afternoons, not to mention Sunday nights, Monday nights and Thursday nights, many of us spend much of our time watching men play a boys’ game.
This is especially true in this area.
Foxboro is synonymous with football across America, home of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Thousands of us spend entire Sundays at Gillette Stadium, not just cheering in the stands but participating in the fellowship of fandom. Many of us may also work for the sprawling operation at 1 Patriot Place.
But a nation watched in horror Monday night as Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old elite athlete in superb physical condition, had to be brought back to life.
Today, we must ask ourselves: Should we really expect these young men to risk their future health, and even their life, for our entertainment?
In most NFL or college football games, at least one player must be carted off the field. Long injury reports, including who is in concussion protocol, are part of the sport’s weekly routine.
It would be great if the Damar Hamlin saga was a turning point.
That’s what happened shortly after the turn of the 20th century, when there was a call to ban the sport due to the occasional death that resulted from kicking and punching in the bottom all-out scrums. President Theodore Roosevelt led the charge for rule changes, including one that allowed the forward pass, and the deaths diminished, saving the sport.
That’s unlikely to happen this time, despite what happened Monday night in Cincinnati. The NFL has required better safety equipment, increased concussion protocols and made significant rule changes each year, with only incremental improvements.
Despite the horror they saw Monday with one of their brethren, players seem to accept the risk. The opportunity to gain fame and generational wealth is just too strong.
And we the fans are unlikely abandon the sport.
It is too entwined in our culture, too much a part of metabolism from mid-summer to mid-winter for us, to surrender our tickets or turn off the TV.
But we cannot escape the fact that football is a brutal sport, and our enthusiasm for the game fuels the violence.